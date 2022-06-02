ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

HUD secretary to join Rep. Bass in LA to see homelessness crisis, housing

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will be in Los Angeles Thursday at the request of Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, to get a first-hand look at the city’s homelessness crisis and how federal dollars are being used to address it.

“Tackling the homelessness crisis through a Housing First approach is a top priority. At HUD, we are focused on ensuring that people have safe, stable, accessible housing and supportive services. Together we have an opportunity to solve this crisis and help people suffering live with healthy, hope, and dignity,” Fudge said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

Bass, who is running for mayor in Tuesday’s primary, is hosting the event in her capacity as congresswoman to show Fudge the urgent need for additional housing assistance, according to Bass’ office. The tour, which will include visits to housing facilities that receive federal funding, will focus on the need for Section 8 housing vouchers and more low-income and moderate housing units. Fudge and Bass will also meet with housing and service providers.

“I want to thank Secretary Fudge for agreeing to come to Los Angeles tomorrow to see first-hand the extent of the homelessness crisis here and the urgent need for additional housing assistance. I look forward to tomorrow,” Bass said.

The homelessness crisis in Los Angeles and across California has taken center stage in the mayoral campaign.

Bass’ campaign calls for temporary housing and permanent supportive housing to get the city’s unhoused population off the street, setting an ambitious goal of housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year as mayor.

Her temporary housing plan includes identifying available city-owned land; converting existing motels, hotels, closed hospitals and vacant commercial buildings; and partnering with religious and community institutions, as well as private companies.

To build longterm and affordable housing, she calls for policies that will expedite affordable housing developments and state funding to increase units through the Project Homekey program. She also calls for more affordable housing, saying 352,000 people in Los Angeles are at risk of becoming homeless.

More than 66,433 people were experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County during the most recent count in January 2020, with 41,290 identified in the city. The 2021 count was canceled due to COVID-19, and the 2022 count took place in February, with results expected over summer.

YazG
3d ago

How about HOUSING THE HOMELESS & STOP LOOKING. Everybody has already seen numerous times. No needs to see anything start doing SOMETHING!!!

crooko dile
3d ago

how about 'shutting dwn' the 'planning department', and/or other entities that seem to side with private money/builders etc, over common sense in housing..

Miguel J Burnstein
3d ago

Another bureaucracy wants a piece of the pie 🥧, believe me for what it cost today just for basic’s with this Biden/Harris administration economy transition, transition means over to a Socialist government outrages prices for everything I guarantee the homeless problem is only going to get worse major shortages are next including gasoline if you aren’t one of Vice Presidents elites you will be S O L your retirement fund is going down as fast as gas prices are going up.😷🇺🇸✡️

nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA seeks to boost contracts with local, minority-owned businesses

The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Friday aimed at increasing participation of local and minority-owned businesses in city contracting. The motion, which was introduced by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, notes that the city spends about $4.5 billion each year on contracted goods, services and construction. “After staff salaries, procurement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

California Secures Conviction Against La Luz del Mundo Church Leader

California Attorney General Rob Bonta secured a guilty plea and conviction against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leader and former Santa Barbara County pastor Naasón Joaquín García days before he was set to go to trial for at least 27 counts ranging fom sexual assault to lewd acts with a minor, according to an announcement from the California Department of Justice on Friday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases nearly double, but …

The average of confirmed new cases of coronavirus reported on Friday for Orange County nearly doubled the most recent previous tally released on Tuesday. According to the county health care agency, 3,091 new cases were reported over the previous three days. That’s a daily average of 1,030 (rounded off to the nearest whole number) compared to 519 on Tuesday, but more similar to the average a week ago of 991.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
palisadesnews.com

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee. Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a new product if Assembly Bill 2691 passed in the state legislature as reported by Eater Los Angeles. It could be a boon for independent farmers and those buyers who are still using the black market to make purchases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
