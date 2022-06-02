ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to give Google’s Chrome browser a big speed boost with one click

By Zach Epstein
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdX6m_0fxrX99h00

With more than 48% of the global market as of last month, Google’s Chrome browser is by far the most popular desktop web browser by a good-sized margin. It rules the kingdom when it comes to desktop browsers. But, the rise in smartphone browsers has Safari as the best by a wide margin. It’s the main browser for iPhones so it makes sense it’s the most popular smartphone browser. Chrome also has a solid market share on smartphones as well.

Chrome is the browser of choice for so many reasons, not the least of which are things like simplicity and speed. When it comes to speed though, things aren’t always straightforward. Chrome is typically lightning fast when loading webpages, but your browser speed can really take a hit when there are tons of tabs open. And if you’re anything like us here at BGR, you pretty much always have tons of tabs open.

Over the years, Google has made plenty of optimizations aimed specifically at improving performance and reducing resource utilization by background tabs. Even still, things tend to slow down — especially on older PCs — when you leave too many tabs open. As it turns out though, there’s an awesome free Chrome extension that lets you give your browser a big speed boost with a single click.

Make Chrome work more efficiently for you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngMQ3_0fxrX99h00
Google highlights the best Chrome extensions with badges. Image source: Google

The extension in question is called OneTab, and it’s completely free to download from the Chrome Web Store. Once installed, a OneTab button will appear in your browser to the right of the address bar. Anytime you get overwhelmed by open tabs or your system starts to slow down, simply click the button and all of your open tabs will be closed. In their place, you’ll find a single tab with a list of hyperlinks, one for each tab that had been open. When you need to go back to a page, just select it from the list. It’s a wonderfully simple and effective solution to the problem, and again, it’s totally free. It saves your tabs in a list.

Reducing tab clutter has never been simpler. Here is a brief description of how it works.

Save up to 95% memory and reduce tab clutter

Whenever you find yourself with too many tabs, click the OneTab icon to convert all of your tabs into a list. When you need to access the tabs again, you can either restore them individually or all at once.

When your tabs are in the OneTab list, you will save up to 95% of memory because you will have reduced the number of tabs open in Google Chrome.

Downloaded by more than 2,000,000 users, it is a much-needed and oft-used plug-in. Save yourself time and memory with OneTab.

Editor’s note: This article originally ran on January 16, 2019 and has been updated since.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Browsers#Smartphone#Onetab#The Chrome Web Store
makeuseof.com

How to Transform Your Android Phone Into a Microsoft Phone

Android is owned by Google, so most of its built-in apps are from Google. However, the Android OS is open source and is pretty adaptive to customizations. This adaptability allows you to modify your Android device the way you want. If you are a die-hard Microsoft user or simply bored with the traditional Google or manufacturer-skinned Android, it is quite easy to replace your phone’s default look and apps with Microsoft alternatives. Let's take a look.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Need a Second Phone Number? How to Get Started With Google Voice

You likely have one phone number for your mobile phone through which you make and get phone calls, send and receive text messages, and handle other related tasks. But sometimes you could use a second number for personal and professional phone calls and text messages. Or perhaps you’d like a different number to use when you set up accounts at websites.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

How to drop a pin on Google Maps

ARE you planning a holiday trip and want to mark some landmarks on Google Maps, so that it'll be easier to find them when you're getting around a place?. If so, then here we will show how to drop a pin on Google Maps and have all the places you want to visit ready for you to find.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Have you ever deleted a WhatsApp message and then wished you hadn’t? Or maybe you’ve deleted messages from the wrong conversation by accident? If so, don’t worry. You can still recover deleted WhatsApp messages!. This guide will walk you through how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Elon Musk says ‘epic’ Tesla robot Optimus will be unveiled at AI event

Tesla will unveil a prototype of its Optimus robot in September, Elon Musk has revealed.The Tesla CEO said the company’s AI Day would be delayed in order to debut the humanoid robot, which the billionaire has claimed could be “more significant” than the company’s electric car business.“Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Tesla AI Day ~2 will be epic.”The Optimus robot was first teased last August at Tesla’s inaugural AI event, with Mr Musk saying it would have “profound implications for the economy”.Designed as a general...
BUSINESS
CNET

The Life-Changing Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T

I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
SOFTWARE
insidebitcoins.com

Is Shiba Inu Dead Now – Shiba Founder Deletes All Blogs and Tweets

Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous founder, who went by the name, Ryoshi, has joined the Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto’s legacy and has deleted all the tweets and blogs yesterday. The last post by Ryoshi precisely about a year ago said, “I am not important, and one day I will be...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

Google Is About to Stop You Using Android Auto on Your Phone

If you're still using Android Auto on your phone, the next time you open the app you're likely to see a warning: "Android Auto for phone screens will stop working soon." Almost a year after the company announced plans to shut down the Android Auto for phone screens app, it looks like it's finally happening. In its place, you'll need to use Driving Mode in Google Assistant.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google Maps Display

This problem now has spread to the DND mode for Google Maps. I had been able to navigate with DND enabled because of the settings for DND can be configured to allow Google maps to navigate the Google Assistant with no problem. That's gone also. I have looked at the settings in the Assistant and they are correct.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Samsung might be making the second-gen Tensor chip for Pixel 7

Google already showed the world the Pixel 7 a few weeks ago during I/O 2022. The company confirmed the design rumors but refrained from revealing other Pixel 7 details at the show. The new Pixel phones’ formal launch event will follow in October. But Google’s PR stunt didn’t end the Pixel 7 rumor mill. We’re now hearing that Samsung is already manufacturing the Tensor 2 System-on-Chip (SoC) that will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Schedule Dark Mode Time Intervals in Google Chrome and Firefox

Firefox and Google Chrome have dark modes that apply black themes when selected. However, the dark modes for those browsers aren’t very flexible. You must either have Chrome or Firefox dark or white. Would you prefer to have a bit of both by scheduling a dark mode to come on automatically at a specified time interval?
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

BGR.com

323K+
Followers
8K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy