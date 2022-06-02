Baker named All-Tournament in CWS

KANSAS CITY, MO - Lauren Baker not only participated in the World Series, she did her home town and home county proud.

The junior shortstop, who plays for Columbia International University, not only played in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) softball World Series, she and her team both excelled.

Baker was named to the All-Tournament Team and the Rams reached the finals before finishing as the national runner-up.

“It was such an amazing experience,” Baker said. “Just having that opportunity and being in that position was awesome.”

Baker, who hit .331 in her first season playing for the Rams, was named All-American Scholar Athlete, All-Region and was selected to the World Series All-Tournament Team.

In addition to the hitting for a solid average, Baker had 42, scored 34 runs and delivered 23 RBIs. She had six doubles, two triples and a pair of homeruns, including one in the World Series.

In the field, she was nearly perfect as she had a .922 fielding percentage, which included eight double plays.

Baker transferred to Columbia International after she felt led to do so.

“I felt this is where God wanted me to be,” Baker said of making the move to Columbia, South Carolina.

Baker, who is a native of Askewville, graduated from Lawrence Academy.

She had dealt with a variety of health-related issues before transferring to Columbia International, but had her first health season in the past four. She had dealt with open heart surgery, tore her ACL and meniscus, had an emergency appendectomy and re-injured her ACL. All of that came in addition to dealing with the COVID pandemic like all others playing college sports.

Baker earned a spot as a shortstop and helped lead her team to the South Region championship, something the Rams had never accomplished.

“This was the first time our team had ever won the region and been in the World Series,” Baker said. “Obviously, I wish we could have won it all, but our team defied the odds just by making it there.”

The World Series took place in Kansas City, Missouri and CIU was joined by teams from Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, South Carolina and New York.

The Rams defeated Hannibal-Lagrange University 6-4 before knocking off Arlington Baptist University 11-4 and Trinity Baptist College 14-1.

Baker helped CIU take an early lead in the championship game when she belted a two-run homer, but Southwestern Assemblies of God University rallied to win 7-4. Baker went 2-for-4 in the championship game and had three RBIs.

The 2021-22 season is one Baker said she won’t soon forget.

“God was definitely seen in it all and I think Him for it,” she said. “I have full confidence that we will be back again next year.”

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.