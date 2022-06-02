Filing soon begins for school board seats

Three seats on the Bertie County Board of Education will be on the November ballot.

And, those wishing to file for those seats will begin doing so in a few weeks. Filing is set to start at noon on Monday, June 13 and will continue through Friday, July 1.

The three seats on the school board up for election this year are the District 2, District 3 and District 4 seats.

The District 2 seat, which encompasses the Merry Hill region up to just south of Colerain, is currently held by longtime school board member Rickey Freeman.

District 3, which is made up of Colerain, Powellsville and Aulander areas, is currently held by first-term board member Christine Dudley.

The final seat up for election will be District 3, which is made up of the northwest region of Bertie County, including Lewiston Woodville, Kelford and Roxobel. It is currently held by retired educator Norman Cherry.

In addition to the three seats on the school board, there will be two seats on the Bertie County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. The two people elected four years ago were Blount Knowles and the late James Pugh.

The Bertie County Board of Elections is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 210 West Watson Street in Windsor.

For more information about filing, call the board offices at 252-794-5306.

In other election news, the Bertie County Board of Elections certified the results of the May primary last week. No outcomes were affected.

In the only local race, Tyrone Ruffin secured the Democratic nomination for sheriff with 1,539 votes, which was up 12 from election night. Finishing behind him were retired sheriff Greg Atkins with 1,248 votes (up 2) and deputy Tim Hardy with 589 (up 4).

