Madeleine C. (Beausoleil) Deslauriers, 82, of 262 Poplar St. and formerly of 1 Main St., passed away on June 1, 2022, at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born at home in Woonsocket during a major snowstorm, to the late Armand and Lillian (Lafond) Beausoleil Sr. on Feb. 20, 1940. Educated in the Woonsocket Catholic Elementary and Secondary School system, she went on to marry and become a homemaker. She was employed by Grace Homes in Cumberland, R.I., and later worked for Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Mass., for 35 years before she retired. After retirement, she worked part time for Burlington Coat Factory in Woonsocket.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO