A homemaker is organizing an event that aims to benefit area seniors in memory of her mother. Regina Goodman, family and individual development chairwoman for the Hardin County Extension Homemakers, is creating the Golden Years Wellness and Awareness Conference. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Hardin County Extension Service office, expert guest speakers will come and share information on topics such as estate planning, nutrition, physical fitness and other issues that may potentially impact senior citizens.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO