Steamers open 2022 campaign on Friday

Summer baseball is back in Edenton.

Edenton Steamers baseball begins tomorrow (Friday).

The Clams are coming off a 19-16 season (16-11 in PCL play) that ended with a heartbreaking postseason loss to the eventual PCL champs, the Tarboro River Bandits.

This season the teal and black will again battle with the 2021 PCL champion River Bandits, and other PCL foes like the Greenbrier Knights, Norfolk Redbirds, Suffolk Voyagers and Virginia Beach Sea Dogs.

The Clams will also take on three teams in exhibition play, the Boone Bigfoots, Clayton Clovers, and the 2021 PCL Western Division Champion Wake Forest Fungo.

The Steamers will go into those games led by first-year head coach Justin Hill.

Hill brings over 20 years of managerial experience at the high school level, including the last 14 years as the manager of Currituck County High School’s varsity team.

While it’s his first year coaching in the PCL, Hill knows what it’s like to play at Historic Hicks Field, competing there as a high schooler.

Hill follows up Marshall McDonald, who spent the last two seasons guiding the Steamers to a 37-16 record in league play.

The new head coach will be leading a team with plenty of experience wearing teal and black.

Ten players from last season’s team, five of last summer’s all stars, and one former PCL MVP will make the journey back to Historic Hicks Field and look to build on their already impressive Steamers’ careers.

2021 Gieseke Gold Award Winner (Steamers MVP) and 2021 All Star Hunter Cole headlines the returners as the reigning team MVP.

Cole (Randolph-Macon College) returns to the Clams coming off of a season in which he slashed .301/.441/.527 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 27 games.

The outfielder showed quickness on the basepaths as well, posting a team-best 15 stolen bases. During his spring season with the Yellow Jackets he continued to rake, posting a .424 batting average, .508 OBP, and .728 slugging percentage. These marks earned him All-ODAC First Team Honors.

With 64 hits and 46 runs batted in over 38 games, the sophomore will bring a red-hot bat with him to Edenton.

2021 Goodman Glove Award Winner (Steamers Best Defensive Player) and All Star Case Kermode is back for his third season as a Steamer.

The sophomore catcher (University of Mount Olive) showed off his defensive ability behind the plate, throwing out six runners stealing last season.

Like Cole, Kermode was a problem at the plate for opposing pitchers, as he hit five homers and knocked in 19 runs in 20 games.

2021 Evans Pitcher of the Year Award Winner (Steamers Best Pitcher) and All Star Blake Gipson returns to the pen looking to bring back his swing-and-miss stuff from last season. The right hander struck out 16 batters over 14.2 IP in 2021. The senior (University of Mount Olive) has continued to fan hitters in his spring season, with 31 Ks over 43.1 IP.

2020 Gieseke Gold Award Winner (Steamers MVP) and 2020 PCL MVP Houston Wright makes his long awaited return to Edenton after missing the 2021 season due to injury. Wright (University of Tennessee-Martin) is all over the Clams record books, posting the franchise record for batting average (.456) and RBIs (51) in a single season.

He also pounded 14 home runs in his 27 games with the teal and black back in 2020.

Wright missed most of this spring season with injury, and he’ll return to the Clams as an outfielder and designated hitter.

Chase Bruno (Montreat College) and Cole Bates (UNC Asheville) make up the rest of the Clams’ returning all stars.

Last summer Bruno showed his prowess as a contact hitter, hitting over .300 during the final three weeks of last summer, and was one of two Clams last season with more walks than strikeouts.

Bates pitched 22.0 innings last summer in 12 appearances. He tied for the team-high in strikeouts with 36.

The lineup was restocked with other returning outfielders Brantley Cutler (University of Maryland Eastern Shore) and Jackson Hipp (Brown University).

Cutler joined the team late last summer and only played in six games, mainly as the center fielder. In 53 games at UMES this spring, he knocked in 24 runs and tallied 18 extra base hits, good enough to be named Second Team All-MEAC.

Hipp has played right field for the teal and black the last two summers. He was second on the team with four home runs last season, along with a team-high 21 RBIs.

The Clams reinstated some familiar arms for the summer, both starters and bullpen guys. RHP Michael Allen (Lenoir Rhyne University), RHP Tyrus Baumgardner (West Virginia State University), and RHP/UTL Gage Riddick (Eastern Mennonite University) will all return for another season on the mound for the Steamers.

Allen, back for his third summer, has served as a key arm out of the bullpen during his time in Edenton. Baumgardner was a bullpen arm last year for the Steamers, but has shown the ability to start as well at West Virginia State University. His role could grow this summer with his versatility earning him more appearances.

Riddick has started eight games on the mound in his spring season, throwing 32.2 innings and piling up 21 strikeouts. He’s also shown the ability to be a two-way player. The senior has 17 hits and 10 runs batted in for EMU in 2022.

The club has made a point to bring in some other two-way players this summer, and Riddick is one of a group of guys who have shown two-way ability.

RHP/INF Jared Beebe (Barton College), RHP/3B Chris Morris (Pitt Community College), and RHP/INF Bryce Stephens (Enterprise State Community College) make up another trio of guys that have the ability to play both ways.

Jack VanDoran (Long Island University) and Nicky Wohleking (Chowan University) make up the two left handers on the pitching staff.

VanDoran is tied for the second tallest pitcher on the roster at 6-4 with Riddick. He’s made five relief appearances this spring and pitched 4.1 innings, including a pair of scoreless outings.

Wohleking has started 12 games and pitched 50.2 innings this spring, racking up 44 strikeouts.

Rounding out the pitching staff are four right handers, Travis Hamrick (Catawba Valley Community College), Jacob Lawler (Randolph-Macon College), Camron Lewis (West Virginia State University) and Tanner Smith (Presbyterian College).

These guys will be using this summer to get some consistent innings at the collegiate level, and some more opportunities than what was available for them in the spring.

Smith is joined by two other members of the Blue Hose this spring. C Jeremiah Boyd and OF Jay Wetherington make up the final two thirds of guys from Presbyterian College in Edenton this summer.

Boyd has been the starting catcher for the Blue Hose and leads the team with 35 runs batted in and is second on the team with five home runs.

Wetherington is a speedy outfielder who can cover a lot of grass defensively, but utilizes his speed even more when running the bases. He has a team-high 17 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

The Blue Hose will have three players in Edenton, which is the same amount as the three players that are coming from West Virginia State University. OF Nathan Paulsen is the third and final member of the WVSU Yellow Jackets who will don the teal and black.

Paulsen has been extremely reliable for WVSU as a freshman, playing in all 45 games and hitting .296. He has 47 hits and 33 RBIs, and he’ll be another force in what will be a strong lineup for the Clams this summer.

The rest of the infield is made up of 1B Tate Abbott (Catawba Valley Community College), 3B Alden Cottle (University of Mount Olive) and INF Tyler West (Chowan University).

Cottle put together an impressive spring, batting .344 with 14 extra base hits and a team-high 61 RBIs. It earned him a spot on the All-Southeast Region Second Team.

The roster is wrapped up by a pair of recent high school graduates. OF Davis Halstead finished up his senior season at John. A Holmes High School and will attend the University of Mount Olive in the fall.

1B/OF Tanner Thach completed his high school career at Perquimans County High School and will attend UNC Wilmington in the fall.

Both of these young guys dominated in their respective spring seasons. Halstead slashed .453/.567/.733 in 25 games. He also has 15 extra base hits, has knocked in 28 runs, and has swiped 20 bags.

Thach is hitting .533/.664/1.240 with 12 home runs and 48 runs batted in over 27 games this spring. He’s shown the ability to pitch as well, compiling 109 strikeouts and a 0.12 ERA across 58.0 IP on the mound, but he’ll be focusing on his offense this summer.

The Steamers’ season kicks off in Clayton when the Clams take on the Clovers on Friday, June 3.

The first game at Historic Hicks Field will come at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, when the Steamers battle the Boone Bigfoots.