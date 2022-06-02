Hurricanes are out, I'm out

As exciting as playoff hockey is, the worst thing about getting emotionally invested in the Carolina Hurricanes is the disappointment you feel when the season ends before you wanted it to. The same could be said for any team, but it still hurts.

I have heard for a long time that a playoff series doesn’t truly start until someone wins a game on the road. The Canes won every home game and lost every road game throughout the playoffs until they fell in game seven to the Rangers Monday evening.

As soon as the playoff began … it ended.

While I have encouraged you over the last two months to include a bit of hockey into your life, that ends now. I’m all for supporting the local team, but now that they’re out, I’m out.

Y’all know I’m never out on my beloved Tar Heels. They had a good weekend with the women’s lacrosse team winning another national championship and the baseball team winning the ACC championship.

Adam Lucas (aka The Aristocrat of Tenderness) sent out a tweet after that blew my mind. With the women’s lacrosse NCAA title Sunday, every four-year UNC student who started school since 1977 has been on campus for at least one Tar Heel national title.

Those original students are now 63 years old.

Carolina has had 47 national championship teams, far more than any other ACC team and good enough for 10th on the all-time list. I felt really good about that until I saw how they do it in California.

Stanford, UCLA and Southern Cal sit one, two and three respectively and each have more than 100 team national championships. I emphasize team championships because when the 2022 season began, Stanford athletes had won a total of 529 individual national championships for sports like gymnastics, track and swimming.

They’re on a different level.

I’ve said forever that with 21 national championships, UNC is a women’s soccer school that is well known for their men’s basketball program.

What I didn’t know was that Duke was a men’s golf school, even though well known for the success of their former men’s basketball coach. The Blue Devils have seven golf national championships.

N.C. State is North Carolina’s only true men’s basketball school with their other national championship coming from women’s cross country last year.

I was also not aware the Pirates had four men’s swimming championships. East Carolina is a swimming school, who knew?

Y’all, I swear I wrote this whole column and forgot to even research Wake Forest. Shame on me. If anyone cares, they have three men’s golf and field hockey championships.

I’ll be back next week to talk about this Boston and Golden State NBA Finals series. Neither team is “my team,” but I make it a habit to root against Boston sports teams whenever possible, so go Warriors!

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.