ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Edenton holds Memorial Day Service

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s17dR_0fxrTOsp00

Honoring the fallen.

That was the goal of Edenton’s Memorial Day Ceremony, held on Monday at the Veterans Memorial on East Queen Street.

American Legion Post 40 hosted the event, which drew a sizable crowd of both locals and dignitaries.

Following the presentation of wreaths from the various honoring groups across Chowan County, Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky introduced the guest speaker for the day: Staff Sgt. John Perez.

Perez, a Marine Corps veteran, is the founder of Valor & Honor Outdoors, a non-profit that provides outdoor therapy for active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

“I deal with the scars of trauma that warriors carry when they return home from war,” Perez told the audience. “It helped me gain great insight into the battles they face. It is an honor to speak on their behalf.”

Perez said that “heroes are found on cold, hard headstones” rather than a theater marquee on sports roster.

“You may see a mother and her children at a grave, telling their father how much they miss him. You may see a parent laying flowers on the grave of a child. That’s where heroes lie,” Perez said.

Perez encouraged those in attendance to honor the fallen by remembering them.

“You don’t have to stand at a memorial to honor them, they are all around you. Honor them by remembering, honor them by doing and be the hands and feet of the fallen,” he said.

Perez closed with a letter from Abraham Lincoln to Mrs. Lydia Bixby in 1864, after Bixby was thought to have lost five sons in the Civil War.

The letter reads:

“I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the republic they died to save. I pray that our heavenly father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.”

Following Perez’s remarks, memorial bricks were laid at the base of the Veterans Memorial by family members of the fallen.

A solemn performance of “Taps” and a benediction from Post 40 Chaplain Roscoe Poole closed out the ceremony, awaiting next year.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edenton, NC
Government
City
Edenton, NC
County
Chowan County, NC
Chowan County, NC
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Flowers
Person
Abraham Lincoln
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
46
Followers
170
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy