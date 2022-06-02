Edenton holds Memorial Day Service

Honoring the fallen.

That was the goal of Edenton’s Memorial Day Ceremony, held on Monday at the Veterans Memorial on East Queen Street.

American Legion Post 40 hosted the event, which drew a sizable crowd of both locals and dignitaries.

Following the presentation of wreaths from the various honoring groups across Chowan County, Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky introduced the guest speaker for the day: Staff Sgt. John Perez.

Perez, a Marine Corps veteran, is the founder of Valor & Honor Outdoors, a non-profit that provides outdoor therapy for active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

“I deal with the scars of trauma that warriors carry when they return home from war,” Perez told the audience. “It helped me gain great insight into the battles they face. It is an honor to speak on their behalf.”

Perez said that “heroes are found on cold, hard headstones” rather than a theater marquee on sports roster.

“You may see a mother and her children at a grave, telling their father how much they miss him. You may see a parent laying flowers on the grave of a child. That’s where heroes lie,” Perez said.

Perez encouraged those in attendance to honor the fallen by remembering them.

“You don’t have to stand at a memorial to honor them, they are all around you. Honor them by remembering, honor them by doing and be the hands and feet of the fallen,” he said.

Perez closed with a letter from Abraham Lincoln to Mrs. Lydia Bixby in 1864, after Bixby was thought to have lost five sons in the Civil War.

The letter reads:

“I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the republic they died to save. I pray that our heavenly father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.”

Following Perez’s remarks, memorial bricks were laid at the base of the Veterans Memorial by family members of the fallen.

A solemn performance of “Taps” and a benediction from Post 40 Chaplain Roscoe Poole closed out the ceremony, awaiting next year.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.