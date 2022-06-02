Self-reflection is necessary...

Were it not so very fatal, the 1763 occasion could be considered downright humorous. Historians call it Pontiac’s Rebellion, and it was somewhat of an afterthought of the French-Indian War of the Colonial Period of American History.

Chief Pontiac and the Chippewa Nation were not happy with having lost to the British, but matters seemed to be somewhat water-under-the-bridge when the leader of the Native Americans invited Maj. George Etherington, commander of Ft. Michilimackinac, and his 35-member British garrison to attend a game closely resembling lacrosse played between the Obijwas and Sauks tribes just outside the gates of the fort.

Major Etherington saw a wonderful opportunity to reestablish a harmonious relationship with the natives and accepted their invitation.

While he was keen to observe that none of the natives were armed, he seemed to take no account of the fact that the game required over 500 natives to participate (Remember there were only 35 British soldiers.). He also failed to notice that all the women Indians were dressed in an abundance of winter clothing as they stood near the fort’s entrance.

About the time the competition between the two teams was really becoming heated, a “stray” kick sent the ball flying directly through the fort gates into the compound. The major and his soldiers thought nothing of hundreds of the male Indians running to fetch the “errant” ball until they detected too late that as each player entered the fort he received a weapon from the women who had been concealing arms under their winter blankets.

It all occurred on today’s date of June 2 of that year. As a result of Etherington’s negligent perception and lack of planning, Ft. Michilimackinac was lost, 15 British soldiers were slain and he was burned at the stake.

Had the major only been more alert to his responsibilities, history books may have read quite differently.

In truth, the Bible, as well as the teachings of Jesus and His own example, are replete with much to be said about being alert or watching our environment. In part it is regrettable that most readers of scripture immediately assume these teachings apply to the Second Coming or they think in terms of another church member whose conduct minds watching.

Employing Pontiac’s Rebellion as an analogy, Etherington’s failure was more a result of his lack of self-examination of his duties than missed observations. Had he taken his duties at Ft. Michilimackinac as seriously as he was known to pursue a more desirable appointment with a commensurate rank or had he been more attentive to the fort’s vulnerability than spending a leisurely afternoon, he and the other 15 men might have lived much longer lives.

But self-reflection is perhaps the most difficult of all spiritual objectives.

One can sing in the church choir with a couple of hours practice each week or teach a Sunday School class with three or four hours of preparation. But to delve deeply into one’s soul and heart can be intimidating.

It is more enjoyable to look about the congregation and find faults with the man who nods off during the sermon, the lady who wears her skirt to short for our comfort or the person we “just know for sure” could put a lot more money in the offering plate because “we cannot afford to.”

Self-reflection can be and usually is an emotionally painful experience.

It is an art that is mastered over a long period of time and one ever feels that there are greater depths to attain. In the long run reflection streamlines the efficiency of our lives helping us to discard that which is wasteful and holding dear the essential.

By ridding ourselves of unnecessary emotions, it also gives us to judge more acutely the matters of life that should never be ignored, and, then, an important quality of living is gained by being capable of responding to the ever altering vicissitudes of life because life is always – always — in constant flux.

This understanding of self-reflection is what Jesus had in mind when He asked the question, “What man among you desiring to build a tower does not first sit down and count the cost whether he has enough to finish it?”

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland