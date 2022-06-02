ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't blame guns...

By Claude Milot Columnist
 3 days ago

My wife’s older sister will be celebrating her 90th birthday later this month. When I first met her in 1964, she and her husband were raising a family in Brentwood, in New York’s Sufffolk County.

Her father-in-law at that time was one of 4,000 employees of Brentwood’s Pilgrim State Hospital, the largest mental facility in the country with over 13,000 patients.

Pilgrim State Hospital in 1931 was one of three “farm colonies” built on Long Island to handle the overcrowding in New York City’s psychiatric asylums.

The facility was enormous. It had its own police and fire departments, staff housing, post office, power plant, church, cemetery, even its own station on the Long Island Railroad, not to mention its own pig farm.

But back in the 60s and 70s, public attitudes about housing patients in insane asylums began to change, perhaps due in part to bad publicity about abuses (remember the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”?).

That, plus major advances in psychiatric drugs and the government’s desire to reduce costs, signaled the beginning of a phase called deinstitutionalization.

Long-term care facilities with psychiatric beds began closing all over the country. Psychiatric state-run facilities now house only one-tenth of what they used to. A greatly reduced Pilgrim State is still in operation today.

But what used to be a farm now has a residential complex, a state park and a branch of Suffolk County Community College. Instead of patients, the facility now houses a museum.

As a result of misguided policies, we have a mental health crisis. Private mental health hospitals generally do not accept insurance, and Medicaid is prevented by law from paying for long-term care in an institution.

So, thousands of mentally ill individuals who require intensive psychiatric care but have nowhere to go have become the homeless living in tents or cardboard boxes on our city streets — or in prisons.

Deinstitutionalization went too far. I am not suggesting that we should restore facilities like Pilgrim State Hospital to their former capacities. But I do think that the search for solutions to the growing incidence of mass shootings must include our mental health crisis in the discussion.

In recent weeks we have had two instances of mass killings committed by obviously deranged young men. After Buffalo, President Biden politicized the slaughter by blaming white supremacists and domestic terrorists, when the records showed the killer had already been identified as having mental issues.

After Uvalde the president railed against the gun lobby but did not say what laws would have prevented the killings.

I’m sorry, Mr. President. The problem is not the gun lobby. The problem is not private citizens who arm themselves to protect their families against criminals. The problem is not the Ultra MAGA extremists or the right-wing media.

And it is not, as you blamed so derisively, “Violence inflicted in the service of hate and the vicious search for power.”

Stop blaming the guns, Mr. President. If you think that gun laws will stop the shootings, you are ignoring the larger issue of this country’s mental health crisis.

And please stop playing politics with our nation’s tragedies.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.

Reality Check
3d ago

How come the story about the felon outside a night club who started shooting was shot and killed by a women in the crowd.that was legally carrying her hand gun?

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

