As an eventful Monaco GP has rounded off in the past weekend, criticisms grew louder over the tracks feasibility and competitiveness to stay in the Formula One. On top of that, even before the opening of Monaco GP, an entirely new F1 governing body which has been vying to vent out a way to aggressively expand across the United States and Middle East while removing legacy tracks likes of Monaco, seemed indecisive on whether it will renew its contract for another Monaco GP next year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO