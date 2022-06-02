ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

15-year-old Holt student hospitalized after fight at school

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiwo6_0fxrRF0i00

A fight between two students at Holt High School put a 15-year-old in the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe created by a friend of the victim's family, the 15-year-old suffered head trauma and spent the night in the ICU after a fight that happened in the school hallway.

In a statement sent to FOX 47 news, Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak said, “At Holt Public Schools, the safety and security of our students is our number one concern. This incident is currently being investigated by school officials and local law enforcement agencies. It will be reviewed in light of our school district’s student behavior and discipline policies, which specifically prohibit threats, intimidation or assaultive behavior. Because this incident is currently under review, the district is not able to share additional information at this time.”

But the incident has parents concerned.

“They really need to talk to the whole school about bullying and don’t be afraid to come forward and say this kid’s bullying me," said Ronald Niedzielski, a grandparent at Holt High School.

Niedzielski picks his grandson up Holt High School every day. As a Holt graduate he couldn’t believe a situation like this happened.

“I got bullied back when I was in high school and I will tell you that this person that did the bullying needs to pay for what he did,” he said.

While some parents want to see justice, other parents are concerned about their child’s safety.

"When my son goes to school I should not have to sit at home thinking if I’m going to be a part of an army that has to step forward because something has happened to my child," said Holt parent Dequay Woodruff.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth says a police report was filed on Friday following the incident and they are investigating.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 5

Lexy
3d ago

The school has camers everywhere, this shouldn't take but 5 minutes to figure out and have the kid arrested. Parents need to Parent better and the schools need to step up and make a plan and show the other students this won't be tolerated and this is what will happen every time! The community needs to step up before it's their kid, because other kids are suffering and that's not ok. It's a community, not oh I'll wait till it's my kid 🙄

Reply
5
Jeff Grant
3d ago

TEACH YOUR BOYS SELF-DEFENSE OR GET THEM ENROLLED IN A CLASS. Used to go out in the 1970's through the last few years and there would always be bar fights. Young "men" nowadays never scrap. Too afraid because they've been taught to avoid it. Teach your son's how to solve it.

Reply(1)
4
Jen517
3d ago

the mentality that you're not going to do anything until it's YOUR KID is why things are the way they are. Lack of involvement or awareness in the school system until YOUR kid has a problem is why the public school system is FAILING.

Reply
3
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan sheriff who probed 'massive election fraud' now under investigation himself

A Michigan county sheriff investigating what he's described as fraud in the 2020 presidential election is now himself under investigation. The Michigan Attorney General's Office and state police have been probing conservative Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf's examination of the unproven fraud claims, according to The Detroit News. The investigation came to light in a lawsuit by Leaf against Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, MSP and individual troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan authorities investigating Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf's election probe

Lansing — The Michigan State Police and Attorney General Dana Nessel's office have been investigating conservative Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf's efforts to examine unproven claims of fraud in the November 2020 election. A document, posted online Saturday, detailed elements of the investigation. And a law enforcement source confirmed...
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Killed In Senior Living Apartment Building In Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say they’re investigating after a man was found dead at a senior living apartment building in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street. Police say someone shot the man, but do not have anyone in custody. They are looking for surveillance video and do not believe the shooting to be random. It’s the 19th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
DAYTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holt, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Holt, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Holt High School#Icu#Fox 47 News#Holt Public Schools
wdcnews6.com

Hero Sheriff Dar Leaf Sues Lawless MI AG Nessel, Dishonest MI SOS Benson For Interfering, Obstructing and Covering Up Crimes In Election Fraud Investigations, Including Machine Voting, Ballot Harvesting and Trafficking

100 P.c Fed Up Unique – Hero and American treasure, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and the Barry County Sheriff’s Workplace is suing MI Lawyer Basic Dana Nessel, MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the Director of MI Bureau of Elections Jonathan Brater, the MI State Police, MI State Police Trooper Bryan Fuller and MI State Police Trooper David Geyer of their official and particular person capability.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNHI

Couple denied driveway permit seek help from county board

TRAVERSE CITY — Sandra and Justin Revnell own a 20-acre parcel of land in Long Lake Township where they’d like to build a home and hobby farm. One thing is stopping them — a 10- to 15-foot strip of land between their property and Bannister Road that is owned by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Okemos Restaurant Red Haven is Closing Its Doors…For Now

It can be hard to say goodbye to local businesses and the people that own them, especially when we've known them for going on a decade. Thankfully, this doesn't seem like goodbye forever for this Okemos restaurant. This just seems like goodbye for now. Okemos Restaurant Closing Its Doors. In...
OKEMOS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Two Michigan Donut Shops Added to Prestigious List

I love eating donuts because there are so many different varieties to choose from. My favorite donut comes from Quality Dairy here in Lansing. Quality Dairy makes these really delicious glazed coffee rolls smothered with chocolate and crushed nuts. They are so good!. I usually get my donuts from Quality...
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy