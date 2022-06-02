Maine police ask drivers to look for moose after I-95 crash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are reminding drivers to be cautious about moose on roads and highways after a person was injured in a collision with one of the giant animals.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the southern Maine town of Scarborough on Interstate 95. The car collided with a moose and then hit a passing tractor trailer.

Police said the driver of the car and two other occupants were transported to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. The moose died in the collision.

May and June are peak moose collision months, Maine police said. The animals are most active at dawn and dusk and also travel by night, when they can be hard to see because of their dark color.