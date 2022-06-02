New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.

Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m.

Property owners are banned from using water for 48 hours after any measurable rain.

Customers are asked not to water lawns more than two days a week.

Customers would be penalized for runoff, such as wasting water on things like walkways, roadways, parking lots, and structures.

Customers face fines ranging from $100 to $10,000.

Hank Wong is one customer in the South Bay who received notice. He was told water will cost him roughly 10-12 percent more, but he is not worried about the drought fees.

“I know the only way to get people to conserve is to hit them in the pocket books but then I understand that there are people out there who are on fixed incomes and they should be exempt, so I see it as a double-edged sword,” he said.

As for those who are reported to be wasting water, Valley Water will first send them an educational letter with tips on how to reduce water use.

