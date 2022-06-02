ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

By Gayle Ong
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qLCI_0fxrQVzj00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.

  • Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m.
  • Property owners are banned from using water for 48 hours after any measurable rain.
  • Customers are asked not to water lawns more than two days a week.
  • Customers would be penalized for runoff, such as wasting water on things like walkways, roadways, parking lots, and structures.
  • Customers face fines ranging from $100 to $10,000.
Watch KRON4 News Online

Hank Wong is one customer in the South Bay who received notice. He was told water will cost him roughly 10-12 percent more, but he is not worried about the drought fees.

Mill Valley fire prompts shelter-in-place

“I know the only way to get people to conserve is to hit them in the pocket books but then I understand that there are people out there who are on fixed incomes and they should be exempt, so I see it as a double-edged sword,” he said.

As for those who are reported to be wasting water, Valley Water will first send them an educational letter with tips on how to reduce water use.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 7

Related
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Old Fire’ in Napa County 100% contained

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The ‘Old Fire’ that burned 570 acres in Napa County is 100% contained, Cal Fire officials announced in a tweet Sunday morning. No structures were damaged or destroyed. Cal Fire said there was a total of one injury reported. KRON4 reported last week that one firefighter responding to the ‘Old […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay#Santa Clara Valley Water#Kron4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KSBW.com

Equipment failure leaves thousands in the dark in Monterey County

SEASIDE, Calif. — The power is out for an estimated 3,167 PG&E customers in Marina, Castroville and the outskirts of Salinas, according to the utility's outage map. PG&E did not fully restore service by its original estimate of 11:15 a.m. The utility now expects that to happen by 1:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

Last call at 4 a.m.: California could extend bar hours in these cities

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Last call at 4 a.m. could be coming to bars in several California cities under a new proposal by two Bay Area lawmakers. Senate Bill 930 - authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney - would allow seven pilot cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river delivers rare June rain to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare June atmospheric river of weak-to-moderate strength brought some respectable rain to the North Bay and other parts of the region overnight Sunday that will continue into the early afternoon. About an inch of rain has fallen along the Sonoma Coast, with Santa Rosa seeing nearly the equivalent of the entire month of June's average rain in just the past 24 hours. Further south in San Francisco, sprinkles that had drivers using their windshield wipers started shortly before midnight.  KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area   While light rain has fallen across much...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Guest View: South Gilroy neighbors, prepare for more traffic

Editor’s note: On June 2, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors will consider approving an addendum to the Highway 101 Improvement Project, which includes a new interchange at Highways 101 and 25. To view the report, visit bit.ly/3PViEar. With this letter, I am expressing my concern...
GILROY, CA
indybay.org

Petition: Repeal the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance

Santa Cruz Cares is calling on all our neighbors to take a stand against the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance (OVO). Our neighborhood group filed an appeal to the California Coastal Commission to block OVO from receiving its Coastal Design Permit, which the City needs in order to begin enforcing these deeply harmful parking restrictions in the Coastal Zone (e.g. Delaware Ave, Shaffer Rd, Natural Bridges, where many larger vehicles currently park).
SANTA CRUZ, CA
timesnewsexpress.com

CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, 13 of California’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte and San Benito.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy