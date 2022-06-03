ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Wire’s final season wasn’t the mess you remember, fake serial killers and all

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRxdL_0fxrPgid00

What is the one thing better than an exquisite meal?” asks Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane, rhetorically, in an old episode of Frasier . “An exquisite meal with one tiny flaw we can pick at all night.” Seldom have truer words ever been said. Whether we’re talking hors d’oeuvres or television series, there’s nothing a good snob enjoys doing more than quarrelling over one small facet of an otherwise perfect experience.

When it comes to TV, of course, there are few – if any – meals as exquisite as The Wire . The police drama, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, is often described as the greatest TV series of all time (sometimes ceding that honour to The Sopranos ). It was a searing, labyrinthine portrait of Baltimore, a port city bled dry by the “war on drugs”. It was a cop show that was more interested in root causes and budget cuts than murder weapons or tense interrogations. Its brilliance was undeniable.

Despite this hallowed status, there nearly exists a near-consensus opinion among the show’s fans that The Wire ’s fifth and final season is a letdown. Of course, a bad season of The Wire still towers above pretty much every other drama out there. After the highs of season four – an enduring contender for the best single season of TV ever – the slightest dip in conviction would surely have felt like a major lapse. But with a decade and a half of hindsight, it’s time we embrace The Wire ’s last season as not just a worthy and necessary addition to its ranks, but perhaps its most important season of all.

The conceit of The Wire meant that each season changed significantly from the last, introducing whole new settings and sets of characters. The first focused almost entirely on the drug trade. Season two continued this, while also turning its attention to crime around the city’s docks. Season three took on politics, season four the inner-city school system, and season five the press. In other hands, this chopping and changing could be a gimmick; here, it seemed to stem from the show’s own journalistic curiosity, a desire to cram as much context and intricacy into its depiction of contemporary Baltimore as possible. ( David Simon , who created the series, had spent years working as a journalist in the city.)

While some of The Wire ’s fans have shunned the newspaper plotlines, the bulk of the criticism of season five is reserved for the season’s other major storyline, in which Homicide detective Jimmy McNulty ( Dominic West ) manages to convince the city of the existence of a fictional serial killer targeting Baltimore’s homeless population. After tampering with crime scenes and falsifying evidence, McNulty is eventually able to channel media hysteria into resources for a manhunt, which he then discreetly redirects into the underfunded investigation into local crime lord Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector).

The main criticism levelled against this plotline is that it all sounds rather far-fetched. The Wire was a show that many viewers championed for its authenticity and grit. “Fake serial killer ploy” sounds almost closer to a logline for a Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode than for the show that gave us Avon Barksdale. But The Wire had indulged a similar flight of fancy before – in season three’s “Hamsterdam” plotline, which saw Major “Bunny” Colvin (Robert Wisdom) unilaterally decriminalise the drug trade in one small sector of the city.

Perhaps McNulty’s “homeless killer” proved particularly jarring with fans because it challenged their own conceptions about McNulty, and about the police itself. Other than a stint in season four, when West’s off-screen obligations pushed him to the sidelines, McNulty is the closest thing The Wire had to a lead character. Throughout most of the series, he fits the mould of the stock issue “renegade detective”. He’s got all the specs: a disregard for authority, an alcohol problem, troubled interpersonal relationships, and, despite this, an irrepressible brilliance when it comes to solving crimes. But when he goes rogue and starts fabricating a killer, the entire trope is subverted; it’s no longer possible to balance the scales.

Naturally, The Wire is constantly searching for the bigger picture. McNulty’s actions are borne out of a frustration with systemic bureaucratic and ethical rot throughout the Baltimore police force and government. But it’s also made clear that he’s only driven by his own rampant ego. His fall from grace subverts the kind of narrative that “morally grey” cop shows usually push, that even The Wire had pushed on occasion. Time and time again, we see otherwise hard-nosed and clear-eyed police dramas perpetuate the myth of the maverick detective. Watch enough of them, and you can’t help but conclude that canny and dogmatic detective work (the quality of being “good po-lice”, in The Wire ’s lingo) eventually wins out over the police department’s larger systemic failings. In The Wire , as in real life, it cannot. By the end of season five, it’s clear that McNulty is not the solution, but part of the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZ2c9_0fxrPgid00

Even if we set aside McNulty’s story, The Wire season five still absolutely sparkles in its depiction of the press, which is filtered almost entirely through the newsroom of The Baltimore Sun newspaper. The Sun is where series creator David Simon cut his teeth, working on the City desk for 12 years. It’s no surprise, then, that it rings as true as any of The Wire ’s many settings. World-weary editor Gus Haynes (played by Clark Johnson, who directed both the series pilot and finale, and brilliantly played a cop on the Baltimore-set Simon adaptation Homicide: Life on the Street ) is one of the standout characters of the entire series.

One of the standout qualities The Wire has – over pretty much any other drama to grace the medium – is complexity. The sheer breadth of its socio-political scope starts out huge, and billows with each new season. Throwing The Sun into the mix adds more than just a change of scenery. It offers a window into how the city of Baltimore sees itself, how it converses with itself. Amid the bureaucracy and higher-ups’ desperation for a Pulitzer, there are moments of real dedication, real human connection. The season’s most uplifting moment – one of the few sentimental beats in the entire series – comes when newswriter Mike Fletcher (Brandon Young) publishes a human-interest feature about Bubbles (Andre Royo) and his recovery from heroin addiction. In this moment, The Wire almost seems to assert its own mission statement. These are people worth focusing on. These are stories worth telling .

In the end, The Wire ’s fifth season is about repeating patterns, inescapable cycles. The Baltimore Sun is subject to exactly the same kind of structural malaise as the unions, the mayor’s office, the police department or the schools. But there’s no big climax, no moment of catharsis. Concluding on this note – not of victory or failure, but of an unflappable status quo – is a bold gamble for a drama like this. The Wire ’s canonised peers such as The Sopranos and Breaking Bad swung for the fences at the end, opting for big, symbolic endings and showstopping set pieces. The Wire stayed true to its convictions, refusing to sanitise, refusing to sensationalise. It’s the stuff of good journalism; for television, it’s remarkable. To this day, there’s been nothing like it.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The real reason why John Nettles left Midsomer Murders

Following the very exciting news that John Nettles is returning to Midsomer Murders for a one-off special, we have looked back on why the beloved actor left the show in the first place. It has been over a decade since John Nettles bowed out of the series after a 14-year stint as Causton's resident detective DCI Tom Barnaby, with Neil Dudgeon taking over as the new lead on the much-loved ITV drama.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Wire’ Creators Say Show Couldn’t Be Made in Age of ‘Game of Thrones’: Now, ‘It’s Got to Be Big’

Click here to read the full article. “The Wire” co-creators Ed Burns and David Simon have spent two decades reflecting on the legacy of their critically acclaimed HBO series. Burns and Simon, along with fellow “Wire” alum George Pelecanos, most recently turned their attention to the true story of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force for the HBO limited series “We Own This City,” starring Jon Bernthal as a real-life cop convicted of stealing and selling drugs. Yet on the 20th anniversary of “The Wire,” which premiered June 2, 2002, retired Baltimore homicide detective Burns criticized other modern HBO...
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Hello Magazine

Midsomer Murders: what happened to Joyce Barnaby actress Jane Wymark?

Jane Wymark was a huge part of Midsomer Murders from the show's beginning in 1997 to her exit in 2011 as DCI John Barnaby's kind-natured and ever-patient wife Joyce Barnaby. She left the series at the same time as John Nettles, as DCI Tom Barnaby announced his retirement and hands the reins over to his cousin, DCI John Barnaby, played by Neil Dudgeon. So what has the actress been up to since exiting the role? Find out here...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kevin Spacey had ‘weird and unusual’ acting process on American Beauty set, claims Mena Suvari

Kevin Spacey had a “weird and unusual” acting process on the set of American Beauty, his co-star Mena Suvari has claimed.Suvari appeared in the 1999 film as the best friend of Spacey’s teenage daughter, who Spacey’s character begins having elaborate fantasies about.The actor has now said that she “trusted” Spacey throughout filming, but remembered one “unusual” moment in which the pair prepared for an intimate scene on camera.In a side room on the set, the pair “lay on the bed very close to one another”, Suvari told People Magazine. “He was sort of gently holding me. It was very...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wire
The Independent

‘Did you know that?’ Austin Butler surprised to learn Elvis had a twin after taking on Baz Lurhmann film

Austin Butler said he had been surprised to learn that Elvis Presley had a twin after taking on the role of the legendary rock star for a new biopic.The actor, 30, said he had learned “a whole bunch of things” about the King of Rock n Roll, and promised that audiences would too.Butler stars alongside Tom Hanks in Elvis, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.Speaking at the London premiere about filming he told the PA news agency: “It was the time of my life, it really was, it was such a privilege.“I knew his work before and I had...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

11 Documentaries About Cults From 'Heaven's Gate' to 'Wild Wild Country'

There are no firm rules when it comes to establishing a cult. Some of them are essentially drug-fueled “free love” parties that go on for years. Others are celibate ultra-conservative communes filled with people detaching from the modern world. Some teach salvation, others dread the apocalypse. Whatever the specific tenets of a cult may be, they are all exceptionally bizarre spectacles of human psychology and groupthink. In the best-case scenarios, a cult may be an odd blip on the timeline of someone’s life. In the worst-case scenarios, a cult can ruin lives and inspire mass suicide. Cults are not confined to the history books or just a quirky phenomenon of the 1960s counterculture. They are still alive and well today. These mind-bending, surreal documentaries about cults run the gamut from psychedelic adventurers prancing through a field to multi-billion dollar corporations influencing society’s most elite institutions. These are the 11 best documentaries about cults.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

What’s that, up in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a badger? No, it’s Brian May, ascending from the top of a stage built around the Queen Victoria Memorial. He’s playing the solo to “We Will Rock You”, accompanied by a legion of Royal Guard drummers, all hammering out the handclap beat and making Freddie Mercury moustaches with their drumsticks. As the ancient scripture says, when Brian May rises above Buckingham Palace, let the joobs commence.Following an afternoon glugging Majtinis with the very same people who’ll be stealing their wheelie bin next week, flag-wavers in their thousands...
MUSIC
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Check out the alien ship from Jordan Peele’s Nope movie

The alien ship feature in the new Nope movie has been unveiled in a TV spot that aired during the NBA Finals. Nope was previously confirmed to be an alien inspired movie, but the TV spot showed the first look at the ship. The blockbuster will star Black Panther’s Daniel...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Happiness of the Katakuris' Is the Perfect Musical for Horror Fans

In a ritzy-looking restaurant, a young woman finds a demonic cherub in her soup, and when the creature steals her uvula and flies away an utterly macabre series of events follows. So begins Takashi Miike’s 2001 horror musical The Happiness of the Katakuris, a film so unapologetically bizarre that it needs to be seen to be believed. This opening sequence, which is animated via delightful claymation, doesn’t really carry over to the rest of the film once it snaps back into live-action, but it certainly sets the tone for the gruesome style that the movie clothes itself in. And it is a gruesome movie, though not in the same way something like the entries in the Saw or Hostel series are.
MOVIES
The Fiction Addiction

Vampire Romance and Rivalry in "Unholy Inheritance"

Unholy Inheritance(cover art from the publisher) Unholy Inheritance by Samantha Johnson is an exciting, dramatic new vampire romance. Vampire stories have such a lasting fascination, in all different forms, from classic Dracula, to the black-and-white early horror movie, Nosferatu, to Anne Rice novels, to the sparkle vamps of Twilight, to role-playing games. There's even a fun vampire Jane Austen retelling. (If you're a vampire reader at all, and you're somehow not signed up for Dracula Daily, you're missing out on a massive readalong and some truly great meme fun.)
Collider

As the 'Stranger Things' Kids Mature, the Horror Is Maturing With Them

Since its debut season, the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has reigned supreme as the ultimate achievement in genre hybridization. Pulling in generic elements from family adventure films to science fiction, and from fantasy to psychological thrillers, the series is one of the few shows that truly has a little something for everyone. Over the course of its run, one of the ways in which the series maintains its universal appeal is by drawing from the horror genre at a, say, digestible level. The show certainly pulls its Upside Down monsters from the horror tradition, but when arranged with all the other generic elements, these monsters typically read more like the CGI creatures from other fantasy-hybrid properties (such as Ghostbusters or Harry Potter) rather than from “pure horror.” The first volume of the show’s fourth season, though, invokes the horror genre more stridently than any previous set of episodes. Specifically, the show matures its horror elements by leaning into the iconography of the grotesque.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Interceptor review – absurd yet entertaining Netflix action thriller

While the rather surprisingly robust box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick has shown, once again, that all really is back to normal on the big-screen blockbuster front, as a sort of precautionary measure, a more-stacked-than-usual summer season of streaming has also kicked off. There are shows with budgets the size of movies, from Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, and films like The Gray Man, Prey, Secret Headquarters and Spiderhead, all slick enough to be major theatrical tentpoles. Before most of that, and on a far, far smaller scale, drops high-energy thriller Interceptor, landing with whatever the opposite of buzz is on Netflix, modelling itself as an irony-free throwback to summers past and just about succeeding.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy