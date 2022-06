What do the cult comedy The Room and local rock band Motherwind have in common? Well, they both have an affinity for a love interest named Lisa. Motherwind, a four-piece outfit out of Eau Claire just released their new single “Leesa,” a track featuring a significantly softer rock sound than their previous material. The title is an homage to Tommy Wiseau’s (actor/director of The Room) delivery of the name Lisa, and the song takes an equally funny and relatable tone.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO