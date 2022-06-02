ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Township, NJ

It’s a family affair!

newtownpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend three members of Scouts BSA Troop 4G of Logan Township embarked on a quest to complete their Ordeal to gain Membership into Lenape Lodge 8, Order of the Arrow. The Ordeal is a unique Scouting...

newtownpress.com

Villanovan

In Memoriam: Calum Lehman

Just a short while ago, the class of 2022 celebrated Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement altogether. Prior to graduating, there was one question that continued to poke at me. It is the question every graduate has been asked during our four years: what is a good life? Whether in Ancients, Moderns, or Ethics, this question has been posed to us at different points along our college journey. Yet, after four years, the answer still evaded me. What does a good life look like?
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Philly

Employees Named In Threating Email To Williamstown High School Principal Work In Another School District, Authorities Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district. It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
City
Logan Township, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Groundhog Confirmed in Cherry Hill

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a groundhog removed from a yard in Cherry Hill has tested positive for rabies. On May 31, a groundhog was killed by a family dog...
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Take a Tour of This Abandoned Home in Somers Point

Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?. When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

'You need to be proud' | New Castle County government, activists celebrate equality, call for its protection

"We have to remain vigilant, because the rights we have today can easily be taken away. It means a lot to me to be here today, because we need to stay in the fight--because the fight's not over," said former state Sen. Karen Peterson Thursday. "For us to be the first married--and for me, as a senator, to be able to be one of the sponsors of the bill to make it happen--it was a real joy at the time, and I never imagined that these would rights would come under threat, as they are now."
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
#Scouts Bsa#Family Affair#Cub Scouts#Scouts Bsa Troop 4g#Lenape#Brotherhood#Cheerfulness And Service#Scouts Bsa Troop 4 For#Boys Girls#Bsa
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Explore a beautiful island with a surprising backstory

The Delaware River has many islands throughout, but one island in New Jersey set the historical precedence for the current United States public education system. Burlington Island, located between Bristol, Pa. and Burlington, N.J., was originally known by the natives as Matinicunk (which translates to “Island of Pines”) Island. It has approximately 300 acres of land and many layers of intriguing history.
BURLINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Charges dropped against NJ man who cops shot outside dollar store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

When You Love the Beach… and All That’s Within Reach

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotlighted the home and lifestyle options offered up north in New Castle County and around the middle of Delaware in Kent County. One thing that came to mind as I wrote about these two places is the fact that Delaware is a fairly small state. So regardless of where you live, you’re rarely more than a couple of hours away from great attractions beyond your backyard.
KENT COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NorthEast Times

Burholme talks crime, apartments and Woodrow Wilson

The Burholme Civic Association last week heard a police update and discussed the name change of Woodrow Wilson Middle School and a planned apartment building. Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, spoke about recent robberies of ATM customers and two murders. One of the murders took place...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Missing Bucks Woman Found Alive on State Game Lands, Police Say

An Upper Black Eddy woman who vanished May 31 has been found alive, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory was found on Friday around 8:40 p.m. in a wooded area on state game lands near Lake Warren in upper Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE

