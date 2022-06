Sea Isle City has taken the first step for the demolition of the former public school building that has been part of the community for the past 50 years. As a prelude to demolition, the city is seeking bids from contractors to remove the asbestos insulation used in the building’s construction in 1971. In the 1970s, asbestos was a common construction material before it was widely known to cause cancer.

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO