Hydrologic Outlook issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 19:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Umatilla; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oregon, including the following counties, Umatilla and Union. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 726 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include La Grande, Island City, Ukiah, Starkey, Lehman Hot Springs, Hilgard and southern Umatilla Reservation. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO