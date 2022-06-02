ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

Apponequet Regional High School 2022 graduates

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kn8B0_0fxrJMu700

LAKEVILLE — The following students are graduating from Apponequet Regional High School on June 4, 2022:

Leah Rose Acucena, Izabella Kayce Alves, Victoria Faith Alves, Paige Elizabeth Andersen, Tanner Maynard Audyatis, Boshi Zhao Baptista, Emma Jules Baptiste, Elizabeth Danielle Batty, Colin Robert Belmore, Caleb Douglas Bennett, Gwyneth Sarah Marie Boren, Owen Patrick Borges, Stephen Owen Bottary, Alexandria Jaden Boyle, Ayden Jameson Branco, Shania Lianna Brouwer, Emma Rose Buckley, Aidan Jacob Byers, Sean Gregory Cardoza, Devon Joseph Carvalho, Avery Madison Chapin, Jordyn Paige Cloutier, Kameron Cal Coimbra, Marcellus Emmanuel Colley, Meira Elizabeth Colley, Ella Paige Collins, Mya Ann Columbus, Emma Joy Comeau, Mia Catherine Comeau, Sabrina Rose Corga, Ericka Grace Correia, Kennedy Conceicao Correia, Raymond William Corriveau Jr., Makenna Marie Costa, Kelsie Rose Couto, Adam John Crane, Ian Matthew Cummings, Ian Joseph Curtin, Eden Marie DaCosta, Carter Hansen Dailey, Sean Robert DelGiudice, Jacob Bruce Deloia, Kinley Amber DiCarlo, Ronan John Dingee, Drew Stephen Dixon, Jenna Cailin-Sullivan Dodge, Amanda Renae Donovan, John Michael Emond, Olivia Marie Fay, Hailey Elizabeth Felix, Kaitlyn Marie Feola, Sierra Rain Fisher, Jack Michael Foley, Maya Koike Fontinha, Orah Sky Denig Forth, David Matthew Gates, Allison Eileen Gleavy, Kaylina Belle Gonzalez, Peyton Alyssa-Grace Goodman, Lauren Amelia Goyette, Anna Elizabeth Gray, Owen Seamus Gray, Jonathan Tilmon Griffith, Rachel Autumn Hallett, Madison Carol Hayward, Robert Roger Henry Jr., Tri Ryane Hoang, Karina Lynn Jacobsen, Rebecca Kathleen Johns, Connor Francis Johnson, Evan Thomas Keefe, Emma Louise Kelliher, Ryley Ava Kent, Shaylyn Rose Kerrigan, Reid Mitchell Kuliga, Ava Irene Lagasse, Avery Lynne Langiano, Caroline Elizabeth Lecuyer, Riley Rose Levrault, Samantha Mae Liolios, Robert Leonard Lopes, Kaylee Paige Lovstad, Daniella Angelina Lyons, Camryn Isabelle Macedo, Justyn William Machie, Liam Tavis Macphail, Monroe Cira Macuch, John Edward Mahan III, Joshua Rudolph Malomo, Emma Rose Marra, Nathan Michael Mauro, Jamie Philip McCloskey, Cameron Michael McNeil, Robert Alan McPhee, Adriana Marie Medeiros, Julian Zachary Bebis Miranda, Haley Rose Monast, James Thomas Moore Jr., Nevaeh Rialy Lee Morales, Christopher Lee Murray, Brooke Anne Nasiff, Stephen Edward Navega III, Ian Matthew Nickerson, Angelo Fernandes Nielsen, Alyssa Marie Norton, Vincent John Olivieri, Mariah Aleece Ostman, Alexandra Dion Parent, Alexander Christopher Pasteris, Uriah Nesta Peisert, Reece Thomas Pettigrew, Andrew Joseph Pina, Destiny Ann Poissant, Madison Taylor Ponte, Caleb Joshua Procaccini, Brady Lee Quimby, Hallie Lynn Reynolds, Sean Matthew Reynolds, Jonah Anthony Ricciardi, Jeren Elijah Riggs, Cameron Joseph Roderick, Olivia Rose Rodrigues, Gabriel Lawrence Roelofsen, Chloe Rose Rogers, Maddoxx Kaden Rosyski, Meaghan Kathleen Ruiz, Quinn Ryan Saltzman, Mia Conchetta Saraceno, Emma Paige Schader, Rylie Anne Seaberg, Christian Jason Silva, Joshua Nicholas Simonds, Gilbert Theodore Sjahfiedin, Aubrey Francis Souza, Grace Ora Stevens, Devin Elizabeth Sylvia, Devin Alan Trezon, Kylah Marisa Tsika, Ava Grace Turner, Elena Penelope Vargas, Haley Anne Vieira, Abigail Paige Vincent, Brady Derek Walters, Vanessa Joanne Watson, Dylan Scott Weiner, Hayden Nicholas Westgate, Kathryn Rose White, Katie Jude Wisniewski, Lily Grace Woodcock, and Grace Elisabeth Young.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Apponequet Regional High School 2022 graduates

Comments / 0

Related
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School Class of 2022—Prom

Wellesley High School seniors danced the night away last Tuesday at a the first pull-out-all-the-stops Prom—formal wear, fancy venue, and all— in two years.The Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston hosted the Class of 2022 as they celebrated the end of their high school years and the start of a new chapter in their lives.
WELLESLEY, MA
scituation.net

“Girlbossing” the Ivy Leagues

With respect to college admissions, the SHS Class of 2022 has certainly distinguished itself: In addition to a banner year for top-tier college admissions, several students will be attending Ivy League schools. Class President Celia Rees looks forward to attending Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, in the fall. Having played...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
FUN 107

Somerset Landscaper Indicted for Stealing From Customers

BROCKTON — A Somerset man has been indicted on multiple larceny and other counts after allegedly stealing around $100,000 from his customers, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. On Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Eli Rego with larceny by false pretense, larceny of more...
SOMERSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
scituation.net

International Adoption Ties Three SHS Graduates Together

From Chongren County in the Jiangxi Province of China to the Town of Scituate in Massachusetts–the intertwinement of three international adoptions brought together three students whose roots of friendship began while they were infants in the same Chinese orphanage–sometimes even sharing the same crib. Each with their own unique individual experiences, SHS seniors Sophie Derr, Carly Bolton, and Sarah Weinberg have traveled to great lengths, and they continue to cultivate their own stories and carve their own future paths of success. Known and loved by the SHS community, Derr, Bolton, and Weinberg shared further insight into their personal narratives and the compelling connection between them.
SCITUATE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Thomas
Person
Christopher Lee
WCVB

Band formed by Massachusetts moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Mass. — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that's selling out shows. The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in...
MILTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eileen#Jacob Bruce#James Thomas#Highschool#Sierra Rain Fisher
ABC6.com

Rhode Island health officials investigating partly treated wastewater discharge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on Sunday their investigating the discharge of partly treated wastewater from the Woonsocket treatment plant. DEM is advising residents to refrain from recreational water activities including swimming, wading, canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing. The affected area starts...
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

Fall River Is About to Get Its First Pride Crosswalk

Fall River will welcome its first-ever Pride crosswalk downtown, one of many steps the city is taking to show its support to the LGBTQ community. Growing up on the SouthCoast, I never noticed any real public displays of inclusion in our area, so it makes my heart so happy to know that Fall River is making a permanent installation.
rinewstoday.com

The Day of Portugal events begin in Rhode Island, Fall River, New Bedford

The Day of Portugal flag raising ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 5th at 11am at the Portuguese Discovery Monument at Brenton Point State Park, Ocean Drive in Newport. The event is a celebration of Portuguese culture, history and language. Governor McKee will give remarks at the event. Parking...
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
rimonthly.com

5 Places to Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Rhode Island

Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Trooper successfully talks distraught man out of committing suicide

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper consoled a distraught man this afternoon after successfully talking him out of committing suicide. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers and firefighters from Boston and Chelsea responded to the Tobin bridge at 12:04 p.m. for a man threatening to jump from the southbound upper deck. Responding patrols reported that the man had crossed over the barrier and was on the edge of the bridge, contemplating jumping.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release names of couple killed in crash on Route 495

Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - South Shore firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Crescent Street in Duxbury Sunday morning, according to the Duxbury Fire Department. At approximately 2:34 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and noted “extensive damage” to the house. One of the home owners was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, according to officials.
DUXBURY, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
842
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy