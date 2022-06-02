Apponequet Regional High School 2022 graduates

From Chongren County in the Jiangxi Province of China to the Town of Scituate in Massachusetts–the intertwinement of three international adoptions brought together three students whose roots of friendship began while they were infants in the same Chinese orphanage–sometimes even sharing the same crib. Each with their own unique individual experiences, SHS seniors Sophie Derr, Carly Bolton, and Sarah Weinberg have traveled to great lengths, and they continue to cultivate their own stories and carve their own future paths of success. Known and loved by the SHS community, Derr, Bolton, and Weinberg shared further insight into their personal narratives and the compelling connection between them.

SCITUATE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO