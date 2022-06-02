Apponequet Regional High School 2022 graduates
LAKEVILLE — The following students are graduating from Apponequet Regional High School on June 4, 2022:
Leah Rose Acucena, Izabella Kayce Alves, Victoria Faith Alves, Paige Elizabeth Andersen, Tanner Maynard Audyatis, Boshi Zhao Baptista, Emma Jules Baptiste, Elizabeth Danielle Batty, Colin Robert Belmore, Caleb Douglas Bennett, Gwyneth Sarah Marie Boren, Owen Patrick Borges, Stephen Owen Bottary, Alexandria Jaden Boyle, Ayden Jameson Branco, Shania Lianna Brouwer, Emma Rose Buckley, Aidan Jacob Byers, Sean Gregory Cardoza, Devon Joseph Carvalho, Avery Madison Chapin, Jordyn Paige Cloutier, Kameron Cal Coimbra, Marcellus Emmanuel Colley, Meira Elizabeth Colley, Ella Paige Collins, Mya Ann Columbus, Emma Joy Comeau, Mia Catherine Comeau, Sabrina Rose Corga, Ericka Grace Correia, Kennedy Conceicao Correia, Raymond William Corriveau Jr., Makenna Marie Costa, Kelsie Rose Couto, Adam John Crane, Ian Matthew Cummings, Ian Joseph Curtin, Eden Marie DaCosta, Carter Hansen Dailey, Sean Robert DelGiudice, Jacob Bruce Deloia, Kinley Amber DiCarlo, Ronan John Dingee, Drew Stephen Dixon, Jenna Cailin-Sullivan Dodge, Amanda Renae Donovan, John Michael Emond, Olivia Marie Fay, Hailey Elizabeth Felix, Kaitlyn Marie Feola, Sierra Rain Fisher, Jack Michael Foley, Maya Koike Fontinha, Orah Sky Denig Forth, David Matthew Gates, Allison Eileen Gleavy, Kaylina Belle Gonzalez, Peyton Alyssa-Grace Goodman, Lauren Amelia Goyette, Anna Elizabeth Gray, Owen Seamus Gray, Jonathan Tilmon Griffith, Rachel Autumn Hallett, Madison Carol Hayward, Robert Roger Henry Jr., Tri Ryane Hoang, Karina Lynn Jacobsen, Rebecca Kathleen Johns, Connor Francis Johnson, Evan Thomas Keefe, Emma Louise Kelliher, Ryley Ava Kent, Shaylyn Rose Kerrigan, Reid Mitchell Kuliga, Ava Irene Lagasse, Avery Lynne Langiano, Caroline Elizabeth Lecuyer, Riley Rose Levrault, Samantha Mae Liolios, Robert Leonard Lopes, Kaylee Paige Lovstad, Daniella Angelina Lyons, Camryn Isabelle Macedo, Justyn William Machie, Liam Tavis Macphail, Monroe Cira Macuch, John Edward Mahan III, Joshua Rudolph Malomo, Emma Rose Marra, Nathan Michael Mauro, Jamie Philip McCloskey, Cameron Michael McNeil, Robert Alan McPhee, Adriana Marie Medeiros, Julian Zachary Bebis Miranda, Haley Rose Monast, James Thomas Moore Jr., Nevaeh Rialy Lee Morales, Christopher Lee Murray, Brooke Anne Nasiff, Stephen Edward Navega III, Ian Matthew Nickerson, Angelo Fernandes Nielsen, Alyssa Marie Norton, Vincent John Olivieri, Mariah Aleece Ostman, Alexandra Dion Parent, Alexander Christopher Pasteris, Uriah Nesta Peisert, Reece Thomas Pettigrew, Andrew Joseph Pina, Destiny Ann Poissant, Madison Taylor Ponte, Caleb Joshua Procaccini, Brady Lee Quimby, Hallie Lynn Reynolds, Sean Matthew Reynolds, Jonah Anthony Ricciardi, Jeren Elijah Riggs, Cameron Joseph Roderick, Olivia Rose Rodrigues, Gabriel Lawrence Roelofsen, Chloe Rose Rogers, Maddoxx Kaden Rosyski, Meaghan Kathleen Ruiz, Quinn Ryan Saltzman, Mia Conchetta Saraceno, Emma Paige Schader, Rylie Anne Seaberg, Christian Jason Silva, Joshua Nicholas Simonds, Gilbert Theodore Sjahfiedin, Aubrey Francis Souza, Grace Ora Stevens, Devin Elizabeth Sylvia, Devin Alan Trezon, Kylah Marisa Tsika, Ava Grace Turner, Elena Penelope Vargas, Haley Anne Vieira, Abigail Paige Vincent, Brady Derek Walters, Vanessa Joanne Watson, Dylan Scott Weiner, Hayden Nicholas Westgate, Kathryn Rose White, Katie Jude Wisniewski, Lily Grace Woodcock, and Grace Elisabeth Young.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Apponequet Regional High School 2022 graduates
Comments / 0