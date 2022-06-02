ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nancy Mace holds on against Trump-backed opponent in South Carolina

By Naomi Lim, White House Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, South Carolina — Incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) maintains a slim lead on her Trump-endorsed Republican primary challenger, former South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington, in a new poll. Mace, criticized by former President Donald Trump for certifying the 2020 election, earned 46% of the vote in...

Reggie Ford
2d ago

Mace 2022. we are not voting for a Trump clone, but a person who realize that our priorities are before Trump. the only line on her campaign ads are ENDORSED BY TRUMP, really 🤔

Trump-Backed Arrington Dominates Straw Poll in Rep. Mace’s Hometown

Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in South Carolina Katie Arrington dominated a straw poll held in her opponent Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) home county of Berkeley on Saturday morning. Arrington, whom former President Donald Trump endorses, walked away from the Berkeley County GOP straw poll with 76 percent of...
Election Guide: Three Black women vying for Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in S.C.

One thing is certain in the 2022 U.S. Senate election in South Carolina: the winner will be African-American. Three Black women are running for the Democratic nomination in the June 14 Democratic primary election. They are S.C. Rep. Krystle Matthews (D-Berkeley), Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter, and author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce.
Mace bets on bipartisanship in South Carolina primary against Trump-backed foe

BEAUFORT, South Carolina — Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) voiced her support for bipartisanship in Washington, D.C., when she was confronted by voters on gun control legislation, underscoring a contrast with her Trump-backed primary opponent, Katie Arrington. During an hourlong 1st Congressional District constituent event outside her Beaufort office, Mace...
GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters painted as antisemitic in new ad

A new campaign ad portrays Blake Masters, the venture capitalist vying for the GOP Senate nomination in Arizona, as an antisemite. The advertisement, commissioned by GOP rival Jim Lamon’s campaign ahead of former President Donald Trump’s Thursday endorsement of Masters, largely draws upon an anti-war article Masters wrote as an undergraduate at Stanford University.
Joe Riley endorses Joe Cunningham in SC governor’s race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s former longtime mayor Joe Riley has endorsed Joe Cunningham in his bid to become South Carolina’s next governor. Cunningham is competing against State Senator Mia McLeod in the Democratic primary, which will be held statewide on June 14. The winner in that race will face off against incumbent Governor Henry […]
DNR: South Carolina shrimp harvest opens fully

After a cool spring in South Carolina, the majority of white shrimp in coastal waters have reproduced — and officials at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources have given the go-ahead for shrimp season to open in full. Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at...
McConnell-linked group spends $17.1 million vs. Democratic Georgia Sen. Warnock

The political nonprofit group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is investing $17.1 million in Georgia as part of Republican efforts to oust incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Federal law limits electioneering by 501(c)4 organizations like One Nation, which are generally permitted to engage in policy advocacy....
2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Palmetto State has a Senate seat, Congressional seats and the governor's office at stake in 2022, along with a long list of municipal elections. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are all up for reelection this year. In addition, Mace is challenged in the primary by Donald Trump-backed Katie Arrington.
Delaware denizen: Biden outpaces predecessors on vacation time

Ahead of another weekend trip to Delaware, President Joe Biden remains on pace to spend more time away from the White House than any of his recent predecessors. Biden will head to Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening to one of the two homes he owns in his home state. He spent more than a quarter of his first year in office in Delaware, typically on weekends, and has continued that trend in year two.
13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
Casting a ballot in South Carolina has never been easier

Casting a ballot in South Carolina has never been easier. Recently, new changes to state laws make it easier for all registered voters to actually participate in elections. These laws allow for early voting and for mail-in votes to be done via absentee. That’s right, Colleton residents. You can actually plan ahead and vote. You have more time than ever to have your voice heard in upcoming elections. You can choose who you want to represent you on local, state and national levels and not be confined to voting on the actual election day. Voting is not only a right, but it is a privilege. Traditionally, Colleton elections have low voter turnout rates. Percentages below 30 percent have been registered in recent years. This is unacceptable. We implore all residents age 18 and older to get registered and to participate. This is your community. It is your life. It is your money. Use the privilege that you have and participate in elections. You can vote in the early voting process, by casting your ballot via absentee or by actually going to the polls on election day. Regardless of how you choose to do it, please get involved and choose the candidates who speak to your voice on all of our issues. Colleton County is in the middle of a transition. We are growing. We are trying to thrive. Yet, we are in need of better educational opportunities, both in our schools for our students and for our workforce. We need housing. We need better recreational opportunities in our rural areas. Many of our local elected leaders are working hard to address these issues. Now is the time to look at those offices with open seats and to pick the right candidates for our community. For more information on our upcoming elections, or to learn more about early voting or absentee voting, call the Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration at 843-549-2842 or visit their office, located at 2471 Jefferies Highway in Walterboro.
