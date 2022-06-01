LHS graduation

Mary Ann (Hutcheson) Zimmerhanzel, 78, of Giddings (formerly of Lockhart), passed peacefully on May 25, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born April 30, 1944, in Dale, Texas to Amos and Lily Jewel Hutcheson. Mary Ann experienced many health challenges throughout her life but stood strong and brave. As a child of six-years-old, she was run over in a potato patch field which initiated many surgeries at that time and later in life. Despite the countless surgeries and illnesses, she always pulled through like a true champion while never expressing discomfort. At the age of 50, she was placed on a liver transplant waitlist due to bile duct cancer. After a year waiting patiently on June 7, 1994, she became the 1,001-liver transplant recipient from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. She and the family were extremely grateful for a young mother who passed after giving birth. While Mary Ann never met this young ladies’ family nor knew her name, she was heartbroken for her family but was extremely grateful for a second chance at life. Being a 28-year liver transplant survivor, she was blessed to live life to its fullest.

