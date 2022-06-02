ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Liberal-led Senate inquiry into ABC and SBS abandoned

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chdhy_0fxrFdHq00
A Senate committee has dropped its inquiry into the the complaints handling processes of the ABC and SBS.

A Liberal-led parliamentary inquiry into the complaints handling processes of the ABC and SBS will not go ahead.

The environment and communications Senate committee officially dropped its inquiry on Thursday after the completion of an independent review of the procedures.

The inquiry into the public broadcasters was suspended in November last year after the independent review was announced.

Ita Buttrose, chair of the ABC, had previously described the Senate inquiry as “an act of political interference designed to intimidate”.

The Greens also condemned it as a partisan attempt to undermine the ABC’s independence.

The committee’s chairman, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, wrote in a brief report tabled in parliament on Thursday that the ABC board had released details of its independent review on 17 May, which included the creation of a new position of ABC ombudsman.

“As a result of the ABC board adopting all of the review recommendations, and in particular the board agreeing to the establishment of an ABC ombudsman appointed by, and reporting to, the board, the committee has decided not to proceed with its inquiry,” he wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ita Buttrose
Person
Andrew Bragg
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

“What is he hiding?: Ex-Ted Cruz aide accuses Kevin McCarthy of leading Jan. 6 “cover-up”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Reacting to a letter sent by attorneys representing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that their client will not honor a subpoena to appear, the Bulwark's Amanda Carpenter claimed he that he is now an "active participant" in Donald Trump's cover-up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

GOP stumbles give Democrats a major break in Michigan’s race for governor

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The war in Ukraine enters its 100th day. ... “Enough, enough, enough”: President Biden demands action on gun control. ... More gun violence takes place in Iowa and Wisconsin. ... The monthly jobs report finds 390,000 jobs added in May and the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6 percent. ... Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia and will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ... Donald Trump makes endorsement picks in Arizona Senate (Blake Masters) and Wisconsin Governor (Tim Michels over Rebecca Kleefisch). ... And Democrat John Fetterman remains off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate after his stroke.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbs#Abc Board#Senate Committee#Greens#Abc Ombudsman
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Democrat Wears Noose in Campaign Ad to Call Out Rand Paul for Blocking Anti-Lynching Bill

Click here to read the full article. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed through Congress in March, with all but three Republicans voting for it in the House of Representatives and the Senate approving it unanimously. The bill, which designates lynching as a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, would have gone into effect sooner if Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) didn’t singlehandedly block its passage in the summer of 2020 — just days after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minnesota. Paul is up for reelection this year, and though he voted in favor of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy