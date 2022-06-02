New playgrounds make Chestertown more family-friendly

CHESTERTOWN — Few things bring bigger smiles to more faces than the elated squeal of a child going quickly down a slide or being pushed higher on the swings.

New playground equipment at two parks here makes that excitement possible.

The equipment was funded in part through donations.

The forthcoming All Aboard playground at the pocket park near the Gilchrest Rail Trail is for toddlers.

A currently unnamed playground at Wilmer Park has activity playsets for children ages 2 to 5 and those ages 5 to 12, swings and more.

The basketball court at the toddler park is currently under construction. The playground equipment has not yet been delivered to the site.

Jim Bogden, chair of Chestertown’s Recreation Commission, said in an interview May 20 that he was not sure when the playground equipment would be installed there, but it would be soon.

Kees de Mooy, Chesterton’s zoning administrator, said in a phone interview June 1 that the start date for the equipment installation is June 13.

He said the installation should be quick, and that the todderls’ playground would likely be open by the first weekend of July.

Just down the road, all of the equipment at the Wilmer Park playground has been installed, as has the rubber surface covering the ground.

The playground is in use.

Bodgen said that, while open, the Wilmer Park playground still needs to have benches and the brick walkway installed.

Those should be installed by the end of July, according to de Mooy.

The walkway will include 145 inscribed bricks for those who donated $150 or more to the playground project. Those bricks have been ordered, and Bodgen said the walkway will be installed in the coming weeks.

Bogden said $41,300 was raised, surpassing the goal of $40,000.

No decision has been made regarding a fence around the playground.

Bodgen said the commission is studying the playground’s use before making that determination.

There is a proposal to name the Wilmer Park playground after Sara Derry, a resident of the area who fostered many children, Bodgen said.

The commission will consider naming the playground at its June 9 meeting.

Its decision will be recommended to the council for formal approval and adoption.

Bogden said there are also plans to set up a nonprofit, The Friends of Wilmer Park, through which more bricks can be obtained.

Funds obtained through the nonprofit would be used to maintain the whole park, including landscaping, equipment repair coordination and suggesting improvements.

“This is all part of trying to make Chestertown more family friendly and serving youth of all ages,” Bogden said.

The next park for improvements on the commission’s list is Margo Bailey Park.