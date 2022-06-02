Tea Party Festival thank yous

To the editor : On behalf of the Chestertown Tea Party Festival Planning Committee, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the residents of Chestertown and all festival-goers. We realize the festival disrupts the day-to-day lives of many of Chestertown’s residents and we appreciate the cooperation with street closures, parking disruptions and detours throughout the town.

The festival was a huge success, bringing much-needed revenue to local nonprofit organizations and businesses. It also was a return to normalcy after two years without the festival.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of Friday night’s activities due to weather, Saturday and Sunday turned out to be perfect weather. Saturday saw the most vendors we have had on a single day of the festival, including more than 20 new vendors.

The inaugural Chestertown Tea Party Festival fireworks was an amazing show, with large crowds gathering along the riverfront, on boats and across the bridge.

Sunday’s Beer Fest was alive with energy and saw a fantastic performance by the band Wilson Springs Hotel.

The return of the Raft Race also made it feel like Tea Party weekend again.

I would be remiss if I did not say thank you to some important people and groups. First, I cannot thank the Planning Committee enough for all the work they put in to make the festival happen and run smoothly. To the countless dedicated volunteers, thank you as well. Your help was invaluable to the Planning Committee in helping put on the festival. Thank you to the generous sponsors and donors who allowed us to bring in entertainment and reenactors, as well as put on the Raft Race, Beer Fest and fireworks display.

And thank you to the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the United States Coast Guard Event Flotilla, the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, the Kent County Department of Emergency Services, the Kent Amateur Radio Society and Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad for providing protection and safety for all festival- goers.

Again, thank you for an amazing weekend. We hope to see everyone at the 2023 festival and be sure to follow us on social media for some exciting news to be announced in the coming months as we still have some things brewing for 2022.

Thomas Hayman

President

Chestertown Tea Party Festival