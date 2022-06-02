ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Tea Party Festival thank yous

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhxxP_0fxrFZho00

To the editor : On behalf of the Chestertown Tea Party Festival Planning Committee, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the residents of Chestertown and all festival-goers. We realize the festival disrupts the day-to-day lives of many of Chestertown’s residents and we appreciate the cooperation with street closures, parking disruptions and detours throughout the town.

The festival was a huge success, bringing much-needed revenue to local nonprofit organizations and businesses. It also was a return to normalcy after two years without the festival.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of Friday night’s activities due to weather, Saturday and Sunday turned out to be perfect weather. Saturday saw the most vendors we have had on a single day of the festival, including more than 20 new vendors.

The inaugural Chestertown Tea Party Festival fireworks was an amazing show, with large crowds gathering along the riverfront, on boats and across the bridge.

Sunday’s Beer Fest was alive with energy and saw a fantastic performance by the band Wilson Springs Hotel.

The return of the Raft Race also made it feel like Tea Party weekend again.

I would be remiss if I did not say thank you to some important people and groups. First, I cannot thank the Planning Committee enough for all the work they put in to make the festival happen and run smoothly. To the countless dedicated volunteers, thank you as well. Your help was invaluable to the Planning Committee in helping put on the festival. Thank you to the generous sponsors and donors who allowed us to bring in entertainment and reenactors, as well as put on the Raft Race, Beer Fest and fireworks display.

And thank you to the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the United States Coast Guard Event Flotilla, the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, the Kent County Department of Emergency Services, the Kent Amateur Radio Society and Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad for providing protection and safety for all festival- goers.

Again, thank you for an amazing weekend. We hope to see everyone at the 2023 festival and be sure to follow us on social media for some exciting news to be announced in the coming months as we still have some things brewing for 2022.

Thomas Hayman

President

Chestertown Tea Party Festival

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Kent County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
County
Kent County, MD
Chestertown, MD
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wilson Springs Hotel#The Planning Committee
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
143
Followers
265
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy