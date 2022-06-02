ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mandatory 'ghost gun' registration begins June 1

By Hannah Combs
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fe5Ht_0fxrFYp500

PIKESVILLE — Effective Wednesday, Title 5 of the Public Safety Article requires a personal identification number for all unserialized firearms and unfinished frames and receivers, commonly referred to as 80% lowers (ghost guns) or build kits.

Beginning June 1, a person who currently possesses non-serialized firearms, including unfinished frames or receivers, will be required to have the non-serialized firearm marked with a personal identification number as described in Public Safety Article §5-703.

The deadline for compliance with this marking requirement is March 1, 2023 and can be obtained by any Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) authorized to provide marking services in compliance with all federal laws and regulations.

After June 1, all firearms must be imprinted with a serial number or personal identification number before a person can sell, offer to sell or transfer a firearm.

Persons who receive non-serialized firearms, including unfinished frames or receivers, through inheritance, after June 1, will be required to comply with the above marking requirement by the 30th day after inheriting the firearm.

Firearms being marked in this manner are required to be registered with the Maryland State Police via the licensing portal and will be subject to a full background investigation.

“Unfinished Frame or Receiver” is defined as “a forged, cast, printed, extruded, or machined body or similar article that has reached a stage in manufacture where it may readily be completed, assembled, or converted to be used as the frame or receiver of a functional firearm.”

After June 1, it is illegal to purchase an unfinished frame or receiver until federal law requires the serialization of unfinished frames or receivers by a federally licensed manufacturer or importer in compliance with all federal laws and regulations applicable to the manufacture and import of firearms.

Violators of the law are subject to a penalty of up to two years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Senate Bill 387 (Untraceable Firearms) can be viewed on the Maryland General Assembly website and searching SB 387.

For more information, visit the Maryland State Police Licensing website.

