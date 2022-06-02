MLB roundup: Brendan Rodgers' third homer seals Rockies' win

Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

June 2 - Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, the last a two-run, walk-off shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-12 on Wednesday night in Denver to split a doubleheader.

Brian Serven had three hits and Jose Iglesias, Randal Grichuk, Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson had two hits each for the Rockies. Daniel Bard (3-2) pitched two innings for the win.

Rodgers, who extended his hitting streak to 19 games, launched a 3-2 pitch off Cole Sulser (0-3) to win it. He became the second player in franchise history to cap a three-homer game with a walk-off shot, joining Todd Hollandsworth, who did it in 2001.

Miguel Rojas and Willians Astudillo both homered and finished with two hits, Jesus Sanchez also went deep and Jon Berti and Avisail Garcia also had two hits for the Marlins.

Marlins 14, Rockies 1 (Game 1)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in four runs, Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Miami beat Colorado in the first game of the doubleheader in Denver.

Cabrera (1-0) made his 2022 debut, striking out a career-high nine batters. He held the Rockies to one hit (C.J. Cron's single in the sixth) and no runs over six innings while recording his first major league win. He walked four and hit two batters.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (2-3) allowed a career-high 13 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Pirates 8, Dodgers 4

Bryan Reynolds and Rodolfo Castro hit two-run homers to pace Pittsburgh to a win and a three-game sweep at Los Angeles. It was the Pirates' first series sweep at Dodgers Stadium since September 2000.

Castro added a two-run single, and Josh VanMeter and Michael Chavis each an RBI single for the Pirates. Chase de Jong (2-0) gave up a hit and a walk in 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings for the win.

Mookie Betts homered and Chris Taylor hit an RBI single for the Dodgers. Mitch White (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits in five innings.

Cardinals 5, Padres 2

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and an RBI single to power St. Louis past visiting San Diego to complete a three-game sweep.

Arenado finished with three hits, while Brendan Donovan added a pair of singles as the Cardinals won for the ninth time in 12 games. St. Louis' Dakota Hudson (4-2) worked a season-high seven innings while allowing one run on four hits. Nick Wittgren got the final out to earn his first save.

The Padres saw their offensive woes continue, as they have just 19 runs in their past eight contests and have lost six times in that span. Yu Darvish (4-3) allowed five runs on seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.

Mets 5, Nationals 0

Tomas Nido had a career-high four hits, including the fourth-inning RBI single that broke a scoreless tie, and four New York pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Mets completed a perfect homestand by blanking Washington.

Nido finished with three RBIs for the Mets, who swept back-to-back, three-game sets against the Philadelphia Phillies and Nationals. It was the Mets' first perfect homestand of at least six games since a 10-0 stretch in April 2015, the most recent season in which New York made the World Series.

The Nationals didn't score in the final 21 innings of the series as they fell 17 games behind the National League East-leading Mets -- the biggest deficit faced by any team in the majors.

Guardians 4, Royals 0

Konnor Pilkington earned his first major league victory and combined with three other Cleveland pitchers on a seven-hit shutout in a victory over visiting Kansas City. The Guardians completed a three-game series sweep.

Pilkington (1-0) earned his first major league victory in his third career start for Cleveland. He pitched five innings and allowed five hits and two walks. The lefty struck out a career-high eight batters.

The Royals have lost 11 of their last 13 games and own the worst record in the major leagues. Brad Keller (1-6) pitched six innings and allowed four runs, six hits and three walks.

Astros 5, Athletics 4

Yordan Alvarez cleared the bases with a go-ahead double in a four-run ninth inning and Houston completed a series sweep of the Oakland.

Astros starter Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Elvis Andrus doubled with two outs. Verlander ended up allowing three runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Bryan Abreu (3-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Ryan Pressly earned his 10th save despite giving up a run in the ninth. The Astros have won four in a row while the A's have lost six of their past seven.

Braves 6, Diamondbacks 0

Austin Riley hit a three-run homer and William Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI as Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Riley, who also had a single, extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He has five homers and nine RBIs over his last eight games. Kyle Wright (5-3) picked up the win with six shutout innings despite yielding a season-high five walks and three hits. He struck out five.

Madison Bumgarner (2-4) took the loss despite allowing just two runs on seven hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Orioles 9, Mariners 2

Rougned Odor hit an early three-run homer and three of his teammates went deep in the sixth inning as Baltimore battered visiting Seattle.

Ryan Mountcastle, Ramon Urias and Trey Mancini homered in the five-run sixth inning, when the Orioles pulled away from a two-run edge. Reliver Cionel Perez (4-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

J.P. Crawford hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the Mariners, who entered the game with wins in three of their past four games. Robbie Ray (4-6) allowed four runs on six hits in five innings while dropping his third consecutive start.

Phillies 6, Giants 5

Nick Maton homered, singled and drove in three runs, and Kyle Schwarber homered, singled and knocked in two runs as host Philadelphia rallied past San Francisco to snap a five-game losing streak.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up five hits and five runs in six innings. Nola (3-4) struck out five and walked none. Corey Knebel tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his ninth save.

Wilmer Flores hit a three-run home run and Tommy La Stella added two hits and an RBI for the Giants, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Tigers 5, Twins 0

Tarik Skubal pitched seven strong innings as host Detroit blanked Minnesota for the second straight game.

Skubal allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out six. Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop drove in two runs apiece, and Detroit's Willi Castro had two hits and two runs.

Twins starter Bailey Ober (1-2) gave up five runs and nine hits in six innings. He fanned four without issuing a walk. Minnesota managed only two hits on Wednesday after amassing just three on Tuesday.

Blue Jays 7, White Sox 3

Danny Jansen hit a three-run home run and Toronto defeated visiting Chicago to extend its season-best winning streak to seven games.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits while striking out four in four innings. He left due to forearm tightness.

Jose Abreu and AJ Pollock both homered and singled for Chicago.

Red Sox 7, Reds 1

Jackie Bradley Jr. broke the game open with a three-run triple and drove in four, and Garrett Whitlock threw six strong innings to lead host Boston past Cincinnati.

Whitlock (2-1) allowed only an unearned run and five hits over six innings to earn his first win as a starter this year. He had no strikeouts and no walks.

Alex Verdugo added two doubles, two RBIs and two runs for the Red Sox, who earned a split of the two-game interleague series. Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene (2-7) gave up four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Cubs 4, Brewers 3

Christopher Morel delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give Chicago a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

After the Brewers' Jace Peterson was thrown out at the plate by Chicago second baseman Nick Madrigal in the top of the 10th, Morel flied out deep enough to left field off Hoby Milner (2-1) to knock in the winning run.

Making his major league debut, the Brewers' Jason Alexander endured a rough first inning, when he issued all three of his walks and allowed two runs. However, he settled down, retired nine straight batters during one stretch and finished seven innings. Alexander yielded three runs and seven hits while striking out three.

Rays 4, Rangers 3 (11 innings)

Ji-Man Choi hit a go-ahead double in the 11th inning and reliever Matt Wisler made the run hold up as Tampa Bay defeated Texas in Arlington.

Tampa Bay, which got a home run from Randy Arozarena, rallied from an early 2-0 deficit and avoided dropping their third straight game in the series. Now, the Rays have an opportunity to split the four-game series on Thursday.

Wisler worked a scoreless 11th inning and collected his first save. Choi's hit came off Dennis Santana (2-2) and made a winner of Colin Poche (1-0), who blew a save opportunity in the bottom of the 10th. Sam Huff and Nathaniel Lowe hit solo home runs for Texas.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.