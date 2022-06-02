Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

People swarmed to the Five Points neighborhood on Saturday May 21, 2016 to celebrate jazz music at the annual Five Points Jazz Festival in Denver. Steve Hostetler

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A Colorado tradition, the 21st annual Celebration of American Indian Art, Culture and Dance at The Fort in Morrison. Top American Indian artists in a juried show, an Indian Market with 40 Indian nations, music and traditional dancing, a tribute to veteran Brad Black Crow, hawks and eagles, exhibits from Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado. Food at The Fort Restaurant. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, $10,children 12 and under free. Tickets: tesoroculturalcenter.org/indian-market

SUNDAY

A car-lover's delight, the Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show, 38th annual. How could you not love Shelby, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, Lambos and all the rest? An expected 300-plus rare cars at Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., a nonprofit benefit, adults $9. abilityconnectioncolorado.org/special-events/colorado-concours

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

An opportunity to see the talented performers with eight Denver dance groups in two days, the Denver Dance Festival at Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. Featured are Edgar L. Page: Feel the Movement, Hannah Kahn Dance Company, Spoke N’ Motion Dance, Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Dance, Maureen Breeze Dance Theater, Lauren Beale with Amanda Leise, Lisa Engleken Breaking Barriers, Claire Kendell: Creative Projects. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: presentingdenver.org/2022-presenting-denver-dance-festival

FRIDAY

Rainbow Pride celebrating Pride Month fills McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. A DJ, photo booth, competitions and prizes. The Coors Light Airstream will be there. Free Vizzy Hard Seltzer. Pride Night, too, at the Rockies game across the street in Coors Field. mcgregorsquare.com/events/denver/pride-at-mcgregor-square

SATURDAY

Taco Saturday at Tacolandia, 4-7 p.m. in Civic Center Park. Unlimited samples from Denver's taquerias and cafes, and drink samples, too. Lucha Libre wrestling. For tickets, $30-50, westwordtacolandia.com

Life Magazine ran this portrait of Mike the Headless Chicken, whose 1945 legend still is told in Fruita. The town will host the annual festival in his honor this month. courtesy of Steve and Denise Hight

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

One of those stranger than strange events, Mike the Headless Chicken Festival in Fruita. Check out the website to learn about the chicken who wasn't interested in being served as the main course of a meal. So how about a traveling sideshow star instead? The festival includes running, disc golf, music, food, a car show and more. miketheheadlesschicken.org/mike

FRIDAY-AUG. 27

1,200 professional artists submitted works for 200 spots in the 31st annual Oil Painters of America National Juried Exhibition of Traditional Oils. Opening reception Friday at Steamboat Art Museum, Steamboat Springs, and it hangs all summer. Artists are in the town through Sunday for their convention and the awards. steamboatartmuseum.org

SATURDAY

It's legendary: Five Points Jazz Festival. Honoring the history of the Five Points neighborhood and its music. Jazz musicians on 11 outdoor and indoor stages all along Welton Street in the area renowned in local history as the Harlem of the West. Lots of food and vendors. artsandvenuesdenver.com/events-programs/five-points-jazz-festival

SATURDAY

The Governor's Art Show continues with the 2022 Plein Art Festival & Auction in Loveland. Artists will paint out in the open air, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by entertainment and the live auction at the Foundry Plaza from 3-5 p.m. governorsartshow.org/plein-air-event

SATURDAY

Home games for the Colorado Summit Pro Ultimate Disc, this Saturday, June 18 and 25, July 2 and 30. Peter Barton Stadium DU, 2240 Buchtel Blvd. South. Tickets $15, $7 for students, free 12 and under. 7-9 p.m. thecoloradosummit.com

SATURDAY

Inspire Lakewood Arts Week is under way through Sunday but a highlight. The Rockin' Block Party is Saturday, 5:30-11 p.m. at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St. Hazel Miller sings Aretha, kids activities, food trucks and popcorn along with the movie "Hairspray" under the stars. lakewood.org/Government/Departments/Community-Resources/Arts-and-Culture/Arts-and-Culture-Events/INSPIRE-Arts-Week

SUNDAY

The Parker Symphony performs a Ukraine Benefit Concert, with music including Beethoven, Copland, John Williams, Sibelius and the Ukrainian National Anthem. Cherry Creek High School Fine Arts Theater, 9300 E. Union Ave., Greenwood Village. 4 p.m. Donations $10 or more. parkersymphony.org