ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

AA Lakers hold off Mariners

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

POLSON — Aaron Crutsinger threw five strong innings, Elijah Owens drove in three runs and the Kalispell AA Lakers held off the Mission Valley Mariners 7-5 for a non-league Legion baseball win Wednesday.

Crutsinger got the win, allowing three hits, four walks and one run. He fanned five.

Owens hit an RBI double and Haiden Bunyea drove in Owens with a single to cap a four-run third inning for the Lakers (14-7). The lead grew to 5-0 on an Owens sacrifice fly in the fourth.

The Mariners closed to 5-4 in the seventh, using a misplayed grounder to score two runs before Cole Wadsworth brought in a run with a squeeze bunt.

Ostyn Brennan gave the Lakers some breathing room with an RBI single in the eighth; after Max Holden was hit by a pitch, Owens drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-4.

Holden worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn the save for the Lakers. Kostya Hoffman and Jackson Nelson each had three hits and two stolen bases for Kalispell. Hoffman scored three times and Nelson, twice.

Ethan McCauley drove in two runs and scored once for the Class A Mariners (20-6). Espn Fisher doubled and drove in a run.

Lakers AA 004 100 020 - 7 11 3

Mariners 000 010 310 - 5 8 0

Aaron Crutsinger, Fletcher Postlewait (6), Asher Baines (8), Max Holden (9) and

Cymian Kauley, Brock Henriksen (7), Alex Muzquiz (8) and Espn Fisher.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Kostya Hoffman 3-4, Ostyn Brennan 2-5, Holden 0-3, Elijah Owens 1-2, Haiden Bunyea 1-5, James Moody 2-5, Kane Morisaki 0-5, Nic Gustafson 0-5, Jackson Nelson 3-4.

MISSION VALLEY MARINERS — Xavier Fisher 1-4, Muzquiz 1-5, Dawson Dumont 2-5, E. Fisher 2-4, Dylan Davis 1-4, Ethan McCauley 1-5, Henriksen 1-3, Cole Wadsworth 0-3, Wyatt Wadsworth 0-4.

2B — Owens, Davis, E. Fisher. RBIs — Owens 3, Brennan 2, Holden, Bunyea, McCauley 2, E. Fisher, Davis, Dolence.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

MLB roundup: Mets, Yankees earn 10-inning wins

June 6 - The visiting New York Mets rallied with three runs in the eighth inning and one more in the 10th to earn a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in a matchup between the top two teams in the National League. J.D. Davis hit the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy