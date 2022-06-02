AA Lakers hold off Mariners

POLSON — Aaron Crutsinger threw five strong innings, Elijah Owens drove in three runs and the Kalispell AA Lakers held off the Mission Valley Mariners 7-5 for a non-league Legion baseball win Wednesday.

Crutsinger got the win, allowing three hits, four walks and one run. He fanned five.

Owens hit an RBI double and Haiden Bunyea drove in Owens with a single to cap a four-run third inning for the Lakers (14-7). The lead grew to 5-0 on an Owens sacrifice fly in the fourth.

The Mariners closed to 5-4 in the seventh, using a misplayed grounder to score two runs before Cole Wadsworth brought in a run with a squeeze bunt.

Ostyn Brennan gave the Lakers some breathing room with an RBI single in the eighth; after Max Holden was hit by a pitch, Owens drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-4.

Holden worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn the save for the Lakers. Kostya Hoffman and Jackson Nelson each had three hits and two stolen bases for Kalispell. Hoffman scored three times and Nelson, twice.

Ethan McCauley drove in two runs and scored once for the Class A Mariners (20-6). Espn Fisher doubled and drove in a run.

Lakers AA 004 100 020 - 7 11 3

Mariners 000 010 310 - 5 8 0

Aaron Crutsinger, Fletcher Postlewait (6), Asher Baines (8), Max Holden (9) and

Cymian Kauley, Brock Henriksen (7), Alex Muzquiz (8) and Espn Fisher.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Kostya Hoffman 3-4, Ostyn Brennan 2-5, Holden 0-3, Elijah Owens 1-2, Haiden Bunyea 1-5, James Moody 2-5, Kane Morisaki 0-5, Nic Gustafson 0-5, Jackson Nelson 3-4.

MISSION VALLEY MARINERS — Xavier Fisher 1-4, Muzquiz 1-5, Dawson Dumont 2-5, E. Fisher 2-4, Dylan Davis 1-4, Ethan McCauley 1-5, Henriksen 1-3, Cole Wadsworth 0-3, Wyatt Wadsworth 0-4.

2B — Owens, Davis, E. Fisher. RBIs — Owens 3, Brennan 2, Holden, Bunyea, McCauley 2, E. Fisher, Davis, Dolence.