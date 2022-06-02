Twins blank Lakers A

Mason Peters and Maddox Muller combined on a four-hitter, and Mikey Glass drove in three runs as the Glacier Twins shut out the Kalispell A Lakers 9-0 Wednesday, in the first game of a Legion doubleheader at Griffin Field.

Peters pitched into the seventh inning, scattering the four hits and five walks; he struck out five. Muller retired the final two batters.

Glass hit a two-run single to put the Twins (11-1) up 3-0 in the third. After three Lakers errors got the wheels going in the fourth, Hayden Meehan capped a four-run rally with an RBI single that made it 7-0.

AC Chilson and Glass drove in runs with singles in the fifth. Jake McIntyre hit two doubles and scored twice for the Twins. Carter Schlegel hit a double for the Lakers (13-10), who gave up just one earned run.

Twins 003 420 0 - 9 11 0

Lakers A 000 000 0 - 0 4 6

Mason Peters, Maddox Muller (7) and AC Chilson. Oscar Kallis, Adam Nikunen (5) and Nate Skonard.

GLACIER TWINS — Peters 0-5, Mikey Glass 2-5, Hayden Meehan 1-3, Kellen Kroger 2-5, Josiah Ruther 0-4, Jake McIntyre 2-4, Owen Shilling 1-3, Muller 1-4, Chilson 2-4.

KALISPELL LAKERS A — Nikunen 0-3, Joey Thatcher 0-4, Kallis 0-3, Carter Schlegel 2-2, Michael Owens 0-3, Braden Capser 0-3, Timmy Glanville 1-3, Skonard 1-2, Kaden Drish, 0-2.

2B — McIntyre 2, Schlegel. RBIs — Glass 3, Meehan, Chilton.