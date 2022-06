MEMPHIS, TN – The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series finale of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 11-4. Memphis held the lead until the bottom of the seventh inning when Charlotte plated five runs to take a 7-4 lead. The Knights brought nine batters to the plate in the frame to take the team's first lead in 27 innings against Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO