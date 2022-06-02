Offseason Bachelor Nation News Roundup!

In the very first episode of the terror-inducing dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, a disembodied voice informs the prime minister of the United Kingdom that he will kill the country’s beloved Princess Susannah if the Prime Minister doesn’t have “full unsimulated sexual intercourse with a pig” on live television. Nine years later, in the third season of the terror-inducing reality competition show The Masked Singer, an NBC casting director created an equally hellish scenario wherein a fuzzy bear wearing a dress made of its own technicolored fur removed its oversized head to reveal that the fuzzy bear was, indeed, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who moments before sang Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” to a cheering judges panel made up of Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong. Two years, four more seasons of The Masked Singer, and one global pandemic later, a disheveled Rudy Giuliani—former mayor of New York City, former legal adviser to a United States president, and booker of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot —emerged from a giant jack-in-the-box singing “Bad to the Bone” to a slightly less enthused judging panel of (you guessed it) Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO