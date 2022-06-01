ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs man charged with murder in infant death

By Eliana Perez, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Miguel Martinez Fernandez, a Desert Hot Springs resident, has been charged with the murder of his baby, who was found not breathing May 18, the police department announced Wednesday.

Officers performed life saving efforts on the infant, who was treated at a local hospital and then airlifted to a pediatric trauma center. The child died May 21.

In a release, the department said detectives found evidence that led to the arrest of Martinez Fernandez initially for the assault of a child under eight years old. He was then charged with murder.

Martinez Fernandez is in custody at the Riverside County Jail in Indio. Anyone with information can contact detective sergeant Christopher Saucier at 760-329-2904.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs man charged with murder in infant death

