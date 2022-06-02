ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Vault of Soul: Gladys Knight & the Pips

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate Black Music Month, we are excited to be bringing back our Vault of Soul series. Step inside the vault to discover the life and legacy of some of the world's greatest soul artists, both past and present. Starting today, every Thursday of June there will be a new artist...

fox5atlanta.com

Why is Atlanta Pride in October instead of June?

ATLANTA - June is National Pride Month, and LGBTIQA+ organizations are hosting events for community support and to raise money for causes that affect their communities. Atlanta, notably, holds some pride events in June, such as the Atlanta Pride Run & Walk, and some black pride events later in the summer close to Labor Day Weekend, but the signature pride event is held in October.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

Chef Kevin Ashford Talks About The 2022 Family Food Fest taking place on June 19th

This week on The Local Take, Chef Kevin Ashford joins us to talk about a favorite Father’s Day Event - The Family Food Fest. This annual event is produced by Atlanta Culinary Charities and will take place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19th, at the Georgia Freight Depot from 3PM - 6PM, this is a family fun event for everyone. The Family Food Fest includes food tastings, chef demonstrations, entertainment, health screening, a kids zone, and even dental screenings.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Annual Black Wall Street Business Expo held Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the heels of the 101 year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street, the Financial Literacy Institute Inc. hosted hundreds of participants and vendors at the 2nd annual Black Wall Street Business Expo in Atlanta Saturday. Officials tell CBS46 News a panel discussion...
ATLANTA, GA
visitlagrange.com

Music Lovers in LaGrange Getaway

As far as music destinations go, LaGrange may not be the first to come to mind but maybe you should take a second look. If there is any particular weekend to check out tunes in Troup County, June 2nd-4th is the weekend for you. Start your weekend early and enjoy...
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

Bond hearing held for rapper, Atlanta native Young Thug Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning for Atlanta native Young Thug while his attorneys aim to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. Young Thug, whose real name is...
ATLANTA, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta in June 2022

June is full of fun festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this June. Event Date: June 1, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nuts 'n Berries Decatur is celebrating with a free 90's themed 2nd birthday bash. There will be a food truck serving plant-based street food, vendors with free samples, contests for best dressed and 90's trivia, music, prizes, and sales. All ages are welcome at this free, indoor/outdoor event taking place rain or shine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Gospel Music#Black Music#American Music Awards#Gladys Knight The Pips#Wings#The Morris Brown Choir
WRBL News 3

126 years since double lynching in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – June 1 marks 126 years since the double lynching of Will Miles and Jesse Slayton in Columbus. The two black men were hung from a tree on 11th and Broadway.  On June 2, 1896 the newspaper read, “From the limbs of the same tree in the heart of the city and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
ATLANTA, GA

