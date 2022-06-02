ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Child reunited with mother after car was stolen with baby still inside

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother and child have been reunited after a car was stolen in South Los Angeles with the baby still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The grand theft auto was reported at...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Women stabbed, man arrested in Canoga Park

Several people were stabbed at a large gathering in Canoga Park late Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. at a home on the 6900 block of Alabama Avenue. A man armed with a knife stabbed multiple people during a large gathering, police said. Two women were […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Deputies shoot, kill knife-and-crossbow-wielding man in Lancaster: LASD

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have fatally shot a man they say was wielding a knife outside a business in Lancaster Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Department was called for a reported disturbed man with a knife in the 1800 block of West Avenue J at 1:08 p.m., authorities said.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified by police

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the man suspected of stabbing multiple people inside Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon. Police say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani stabbed two nurses and a doctor inside the hospital, which is located at 16237 Ventura Blvd. Amirsoleymani was arrested Friday evening after barricading himself inside a room in the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Wilmington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
timesnewsexpress.com

Nipsey Hussle murder: Man accused of killing rapper faces trial

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The murder trial of the man accused of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle has begun in Los Angeles after a more than a three-year delay due to the pandemic. Jury selection started Thursday morning in Eric Holder’s trial. He’s been charged with first degree...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Lapd
CBS LA

Victim of hit-and-run in Venice outraged over juvenile suspect's sentence

A mother who was the victim of a hit and run in Venice, an incident that also struck her infant child who was in a carriage, has expressed outrage over the sentencing of the juvenile suspect. Security cameras caught the stunning crash last year in August when the mother and her child were struck.The driver, a 16-year-old at the time, was sentenced Friday to a youth camp for five to seven months and the victim is furious for what she sees as a light sentence, saying she feels like a victim all over again and blasted District Attorney George Gascón.In a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Wealthy Socialite Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Two Young Boys

Los Angeles socialite Rebecca Grossman has pleaded not guilty to murder for a 2020 hit-and-run that resulted in the death of two young boys. The wealthy philanthropist faces second-degree murder charges for the car accident, which allegedly occurred while she was racing her Mercedes. Grossman, 58, appeared Friday in court,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy