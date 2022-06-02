Child reunited with mother after car was stolen with baby still inside

A mother who was the victim of a hit and run in Venice, an incident that also struck her infant child who was in a carriage, has expressed outrage over the sentencing of the juvenile suspect. Security cameras caught the stunning crash last year in August when the mother and her child were struck.The driver, a 16-year-old at the time, was sentenced Friday to a youth camp for five to seven months and the victim is furious for what she sees as a light sentence, saying she feels like a victim all over again and blasted District Attorney George Gascón.In a...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO