Ventura man charged with sexually assaulting teen on street; additional victims sought

A 26-year-old Ventura man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl as she was walking in the city of Ventura last month and authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Ashley Lynn Claxton, 26, of Ventura is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on May 21, 2022 (Ventura County District Attorney’s Office)

Ashley Lynn Claxton was charged with one count of committing a lewd act upon a child, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Claxton is accused of contacting the victim at the intersection of Hill Street and Telephone Road on May 21.

The DA’s office said the girl was walking while Claxton walked alongside her and touched her “in a sexual manner.”

Claxton was arrested days later and booked into the Ventura County Jail where he remains on $20,000 bail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last Friday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims or others who have witnessed additional crimes Claxton may have committed.

Anyone with information about incidents related to him are urged to contact Ventura police Detective Jorge Rodriguez at 805-339-4443.

