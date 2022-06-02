GREENSBORO — A former state trooper from Guilford County was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison for unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms. Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty March 10 to dealing in firearms without a license. He was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will face three years of supervised release in addition to his prison sentence, according to a news release from Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
“The boss is kind to me and lets me use crutches at my work site,” is what the patient explained to me. He is 44 and has already lost one leg to diabetes. He has been in the hospital and his sugars are starting to come into the range of normal, but I have to tell him it is too late. He will lose his other leg to surgery as well. This is devastating — he works two jobs and has three kids at home. Losing the second leg will make it so he cannot work at all.
Comments / 0