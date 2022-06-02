Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

“The boss is kind to me and lets me use crutches at my work site,” is what the patient explained to me. He is 44 and has already lost one leg to diabetes. He has been in the hospital and his sugars are starting to come into the range of normal, but I have to tell him it is too late. He will lose his other leg to surgery as well. This is devastating — he works two jobs and has three kids at home. Losing the second leg will make it so he cannot work at all.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO