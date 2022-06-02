Santa Ana's Mater Dei High, closed due to threat, will reopen with additional security

Southern California Edison says an electrical component used to connect two power lines in the area of the destructive Coastal Fire showed signs of damage. The utility revealed the discovery in a report this week to the state. In a statement, the utility said it is not known when the damage occurred and whether it contributed to the start of the fire.
Police were investigating back-to-back shootings Friday night in Long Beach, including one that left a man wounded on a beach bike path and a second that left another man dead and a woman injured. Source: Los Angeles Times.
A bank robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase was killed in a shooting with San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies and Colton police officers, authorities confirmed. Source: Los Angeles Times.
