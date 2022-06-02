ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man convicted of 12 counts of murder in 1993 Westlake apartment fire

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

Ramiro Valerio, 49, was convicted of 12 counts of murder...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
californiapublic.com

Costal Fire: SoCal Edison Says Electrical Component Showed Signs of Damage

Southern California Edison says an electrical component used to connect two power lines in the area of the destructive Coastal Fire showed signs of damage. The utility revealed the discovery in a report this week to the state. In a statement, the utility said it is not known when the damage occurred and whether it contributed to the start of the fire.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Westlake#Apartment Building#Violent Crime#Los Angeles Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy