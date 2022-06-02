ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH

National Air and Space Intelligence Center to welcome new commander today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8chk_0fxr7kDC00
NASIC

DAYTON — The National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will welcome a new commander Thursday.

Colonel Ariel Batungbacal will replace former commander Colonel Maurizio Calabrese who has been promoted to brigadier general.

Batungbacal previously served as the commander of the Air and Cyberspace Intelligence Group at NASIC.

The change of command ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

NASIC is the Department of Defense’s main source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to their webpage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

Michigan National Guard to double the size of Camp Grayling

GRAYLING — Michigan National Guard plans to more than double the size of its Northern Michigan base Camp Grayling. The camp, which spans more than 148,000 acres, is the largest National Guard training site in the country. Col. Scott Meyers says expanding the military complex will allow for safely...
GRAYLING, MI
WSFA

Project breaths new life into old Air Force base in Alabama

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former U.S. Air Force base in west Alabama will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote Traffic Tower Air Traffic Control Center, or RTC, the Selma Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta,...
ALABAMA STATE
WBOC

Virginia County Moves, Rededicates Confederate Monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker...
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
WHIO Dayton

Alaska's unusual House primary draws Palin, Santa, 46 others

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska voters are facing an election unlike any they’ve seen, with 48 candidates running to succeed the man who had held the state's only U.S. House seat for 49 years. While some of the candidates in this week's special primary have name...
Navy Times

USS Oregon officially joins Navy fleet after pandemic delays

GROTON, Conn. — The Virginia-class fast attack submarine Oregon officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet on Saturday, marking the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century. The USS Oregon, which can dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 meters), was originally christened in...
OREGON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasic#Cox Media Group
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine should not be deferring to lawmakers on Ohio’s gun and school-safety policies

Gov. Mike DeWine has seemingly surrendered any control over game-changing school- and gun-safety measures to a General Assembly that couldn’t care less. DeWine has said, in so many words that, especially as to gun safety, he’ll only fight battles with legislators that he is likely to win. And that, rather than fight his fellow Republicans in the legislature, he’ll sign into law misguided gun-liberalization measures -- even those strongly opposed by state law-enforcement groups.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Gov. DeWine confirms he will sign bill lowering training requirements for armed school staff

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 03, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. DeWine confirms he'll sign armed school personnel bill. (Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio teachers and other school employees and volunteers could start carrying weapons in school buildings as soon as this fall. Gov. Mike DeWine has confirmed that he’ll sign a bill passed by Republican state lawmakers Wednesday that lowers training requirements for those armed personnel.
DAYTON, OH
WJBF

Mandatory self-defense classes in high schools proposed in new Ohio bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What started as a high school project for three young women could soon be state law across Ohio. On Monday morning, two Ohio state representatives introduced House Bill 639, which sponsors are calling the Student Protection Act. The legislation would make a self-defense class mandatory for graduating high school students. The act was inspired […]
OHIO STATE
Polarbear

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley: An estimated 7.4 million Ohioans to receive $350 checks if she is elected

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. The current plan would send $350 to residents earning less than $80,000 annually and $750 to couples making making $160,000 or less a year. More than 7.4 million Ohio residents stand to benefit from this proposal, if enacted.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
77K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy