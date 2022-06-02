National Air and Space Intelligence Center to welcome new commander today

NASIC

DAYTON — The National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will welcome a new commander Thursday.

Colonel Ariel Batungbacal will replace former commander Colonel Maurizio Calabrese who has been promoted to brigadier general.

Batungbacal previously served as the commander of the Air and Cyberspace Intelligence Group at NASIC.

The change of command ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

NASIC is the Department of Defense’s main source for foreign air and space threat analysis, according to their webpage.

