Three months into its closed beta, the Walken team has announced the long-anticipated launch of the public beta on June 7 for players to try out the free-to-play win-to-earn game before the main launch. The enhanced and thoroughly polished Walken app will welcome everyone to take part in the public beta that will be available for downloading, both iOS and Android, in the App Store and Google Play Market. From P2P competing and motivating players to lead a healthier lifestyle to the upcoming breeding of CAThletes and more, Walken promises to be a wholesome move-to-earn experience. The game’s first NFT public sale goes live in June, with the IEO to follow. Shima Capital and Infinity Ventures Crypto are among Web3 investors who backed Walken in a $4.7M funding round.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO