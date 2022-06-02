ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Police beat for Thursday, June 2

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding...

WTAX

Arrested for phone threats against IDoC

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two dead in overnight Decatur shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have died after a pair of shootings in Decatur early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened at 2:03 a.m. in an apartment building at 333 East Center Street. Officers arrived at that location for a report of multiple shots being fired and found two people had been shot. One […]
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Overnight Fire Deemed Suspicious in Beardstown

An overnight fire in Beardstown has been ruled suspicious by authorities. At 12:01AM, the Beardstown Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire n the 1400 block of East 6th street. According to a report on the Beardstown Fire Department’s Facebook Page, the unoccupied single-story structure was fully involved upon arrival. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and perform overhaul operations.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
Herald & Review

2 dead in early Sunday gun violence in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — Early morning gun violence in Decatur Sunday left two men dead and another injured, police report. The deceased victims were later identified as Sadarius D. Givens, 20, and Dameon T. Blue, 43, in a news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day. Both died in separate shooting incidents.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Decatur Police said at 4:20 a.m they department received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of E. Condit. When officers arrived they found a 43 year-old man dead. The Macon...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Vacant Residence on Sherman Street Burns

A vacant house in Jacksonville’s northeast end burned early this morning. Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire, and South Jacksonville Fire were dispatched to a structure fire at 310 Sherman Street at 1:04 this morning. Upon arrival, fire officials say in a report that the southeast corner windows showed fire on...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Threats Sent to Jacksonville & Taylorville Correctional Centers, Subject In Custody

Several law enforcement agencies across Central Illinois were activated yesterday to an alert of a possible threat at two State Prisons. Illinois State Police officials say that at approximately 12:50PM, ISP District 9 Troopers along with local SWAT Teams, Taylorville Police, and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Taylorville Correctional Center after a threat was phoned in to the facility. ISP says there were no active incidents at the facility, and no one has been injured.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner identified the man killed in a Sunday morning shooting. The victim is identified as Sadarius D. Givens, 20, of Decatur. The Macon County Coroner said Givens was found dead on the third floor of the apartment complex. He had obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to the coroner.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In Threats Against Area Prisons

Illinois State Police have made an arrest after threats were made against two Central Illinois prisons. A phoned-in threat was received early Friday afternoon at the Taylorville Correctional Center. District 9 troopers were dispatched to the facility in Christian County as a precaution. But officials say there was no active incident at the prison and no one has been injured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur driver gets a wake-up call from state trooper

DECATUR — A Decatur driver slumped in a daze half in and half out of his pickup truck appeared surprised when he came to and realized the person waking him up was a state trooper, police report. Trooper Ronald Tisdale said in a sworn affidavit he had been called...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Car vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends White Hall Man to Hospital

A White Hall man was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after his bike crashed into a car on West Morton Avenue. Jacksonville Police were called to a Car versus Motorcycle crash in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue at 10:30PM Friday. Upon arrival and after an investigation, police determined...
WHITE HALL, IL
khqa.com

Boone County Prosecutor found dead at Columbia home

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police (CPD) announced that Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead Saturday morning. Police said the department was notified of a reported death of an adult male from a gunshot wound at approximately 9:35 a.m. Saturday. CPD Chief Geoff Jones confirmed just after 1 p.m....
COLUMBIA, IL
