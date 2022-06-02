Supply Snarls Promise Southeast Asia Bigger Slice of Trade Pie

Chinese fighter jet rattles Australian plane. Beijing to roll back Covid restrictions. US considers lifting tariffs. Here’s what you need to know today. President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Gina Raimondo said while steel and aluminum tariffs would stay to protect the US steel industry, the administration was looking at the possibility of lifting duties on other goods, imposed by Donald Trump. Meanwhile, as the US prepares to ban all goods from the remote Chinese region of Xinjiang over human rights abuses, Xi Jinping is moving to rebrand the region and better integrate it with the rest of China — and the world.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO