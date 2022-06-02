ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Supply Snarls Promise Southeast Asia Bigger Slice of Trade Pie

By Xiao Zibang
Trade disruptions from China's lockdowns and the war in Ukraine are seen doing for Southeast Asia...

Bloomberg

China Stocks Climb as Easing Beijing Covid Curbs Lift Sentiment

Chinese stocks advanced on Monday as bets rose that economic activity will pick up after Beijing rolled back Covid-19 restrictions. The CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 1.3% as traders returned after the long weekend. Shares related to electric vehicles led the advance after BYD Co. posted strong May sales. The smaller, growth-heavy ChiNext gauge rallied more than 3%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Tech and Crypto in Peril as Fed Ends Liquidity Binge: Bloomberg Markets Survey

The speculative darlings of the easy-money era -- technology stocks and cryptocurrencies -- are acutely vulnerable now that the Federal Reserve is shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. At the same time, central bankers from Canada to Europe are about to test the resilience of global markets as they...
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
#Southeast Asia#Supply Chains#Ukraine#Beijing#Hinrich Foundation
Bloomberg

Fed’s Ideal Jobs Scenario Is Looking More Plausible

The Federal Reserve’s extraordinarily narrow path to taming inflation without driving up unemployment and tipping the economy into recession is looking a little bit wider. Inflation has surged to the worst in 40 years mainly because consumer demand is outstripping relatively scarce goods and services, while the labor market is so hot that there are two jobs available for every unemployed person, resulting in steep wage gains. The ideal path to more sustainable wage growth and, hopefully, slower inflation entails enticing more workers back into the labor force, including older workers who took early retirement during the pandemic, while nudging companies to slow hiring without necessarily firing workers.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Germany Approves Hike in Minimum Wage to 12 Euros From October

Germany’s lower house of parliament approved an increase in the minimum wage to 12 euros ($12.89) an hour from Oct. 1, which Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said will benefit more than six million people working in Europe’s largest economy. The legislation, which will get final approval from the...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Blankfein Urges ‘Dial Back’ on Negativity Over Economy

Lloyd Blankfein, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior chairman, said people should “dial back a bit” on their negativity following a series of corporate warnings on the economy. His comments came the same day that Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. will cut its salaried workforce by 10%, and...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Swedish Premier’s Row With Opposition May Complicate NATO Bid

Sweden’s prime minister raised the stakes in a row with the domestic opposition, potentially hampering the Nordic nation’s efforts to overcome a Turkish veto to joining the NATO alliance. Magdalena Andersson threatened to resign if her justice minister loses a confidence vote in parliament, due on June 7,...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

London Beer Prices Top £8 a Pint for First Time, FT Reports

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook for the latest news and analysis. The price of a pint of beer in the UK has risen more than 70% since the financial crisis of 2008, and has reached £8 ($10) for the first time in London as pubs struggle to cope with inflation, the Financial Times reported, citing research from industry tracker CGA.
DRINKS
Bloomberg

Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost demand.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Foxconn's EV Push Takes It Back to the Future

Consider, if you will, a scenario where Foxconn Technology Group enjoys margins three times fatter than Apple Inc. That may be hard to imagine because the developer of iPhones is one of the largest companies in the world, earning close to $100 billion annually, while the one that makes those devices brings in 5% of that.
CUPERTINO, CA
Bloomberg

Retelit Owner Asterion Makes Binding Offer for Italy Telecom Irideos

The Spanish owner of Italian telecommunications company Retelit SpA is among the bidders for network and service provider Irideos SpA, according to people familiar with the matter. Madrid-based Asterion Industrial Partners, Retelit’s private equity owner, submitted a binding offer last week for Irideos that could value it at as much...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Chinese fighter jet rattles Australian plane. Beijing to roll back Covid restrictions. US considers lifting tariffs. Here’s what you need to know today. President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Gina Raimondo said while steel and aluminum tariffs would stay to protect the US steel industry, the administration was looking at the possibility of lifting duties on other goods, imposed by Donald Trump. Meanwhile, as the US prepares to ban all goods from the remote Chinese region of Xinjiang over human rights abuses, Xi Jinping is moving to rebrand the region and better integrate it with the rest of China — and the world.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

After 100 Days of War, More Questions Than Answers

Russia’s war on Ukraine has passed the 100-day mark, going on longer than Vladimir Putin likely anticipated due to the tenacity of the Ukrainians. Nevertheless, it hasn't deterred Russia’s president from continuing the assault, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying Russia now controls about 20% of his country. The war is also changing the European order while creating far-reaching consequences for the global economy, exacerbating food insecurity and high energy prices. What comes next for Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the West? Even a swift end to the war won't keep its effects from lingering for years to come.
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Indonesia Plans to Lure Digital Nomads to Bali with 5-Year Visa

Indonesia plans to issue a special five-year visa for remote workers and business-leisure travelers to lure visitors to back to Bali and other destinations. Around 95% of surveyed “digital nomads” have said Indonesia is their “top of mind” destination for remote work and they are ready to travel, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on Monday.
ASIA

