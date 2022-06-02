ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IL

Summer kicks into high gear with events this weekend

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
 4 days ago
Several events taking place this weekend will help kick off the summer...

WCIA

National truck convention coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A national truck show and convention will be making its way to Springfield this weekend, bringing thousands of people and trucks to town. The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show begins on Thursday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention with 1,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Macoupin County Fair returns Tuesday

CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Fair returns to the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, 21368 State Route 4, in Carlinville starting Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. The fair will feature agriculture and livestock contests, harness racing, a food festival, exhibition hall competitions, fair pageants, I.T.P.A. Tractor and Truck pulls, an FFA fair and a demolition derby. Bring the kids to the kid's corner and Sea Lion Splash show, bid at a pie and cake auction, enjoy deep-fried foods, carnival games, and rides. Live music and entertainment is also featured every evening.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Heavy Traffic Expected When Historical Truck Show Comes To Springfield

Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

New construction projects beginning in Springfield, others continue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several construction projects that were taking place in Springfield last week will continue this week as new projects begin. Starting Monday, the Springfield Rail Improvements Project will result in the closure of Capitol Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets. This closure is expected to last 182 days and wrap up in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

White Oaks Mall hosting carnival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be hosting a carnival all of next week and the fun begins this Friday. The carnival will run for 10 days between June 3 and June 12 on the lower level near Green Hyundai. Carnival-goers will be able to enjoy 16 rides such as the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Downtown Concert Series Kicks Off Tomorrow Night

The Jacksonville Downtown Concert Series kicks off summer this Friday. Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says the series opens with returning favorite CJ Ryder & the Pastmasters: “We have had them come before. It’s been a couple of years. They play all the pop songs you remember from years past. They actually cover several decades of music. You’ll get to hear a lot of your favorites. We’re really excited to kick off the series.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Clinic To Start Work On New Pediatrics Facility

Ground will be broken this week on a new pediatrics building for Springfield Clinic. The 40-thousand square foot building 0n Old Jacksonville Road will replace two existing pediatrics centers for the clinic. Officials say it will feature 60 exam rooms, on-site laboratory and radiology, and a pediatric urgent care unit. They say the facility is designed to ensure that children can get the care they need when they need it, in a comfortable environment.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Sangamon Mass Transit ending mid-day service to 3 communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District said it will soon end mid-day service to Chatham, Riverton and Sherman. Service will end starting June 6, SMTD leaders announced. There will still be morning and late afternoon service offered. There has been no mid-day service offered on the Rochester route.
RIVERTON, IL
FOX 2

Fans to fill WWT Raceway on Sunday at Enjoy Illinois 300

MADISON, Ill. – The biggest NASCAR race in the midwest will take place this weekend. All 57,000 tickets have been sold to Sunday’s race. All 1,200 camp sites will also be full. Chris Blair, the General Manager of World Wide Technology Raceway, said this was one of their goals. Friday is the track’s Richard Petty […]
MADISON, IL
