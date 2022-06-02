Three Law Enforcement Task Force Members Shoot, Kill Murder Suspect in Kent During Joint Operation

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating after an SPD detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy United States Marshal shot and killed a man on Wednesday while attempting to arrest him on a murder warrant.

Around 5:45 pm, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — which includes officers from SPD and other regional jurisdictions — attempted to serve a warrant at the residence of a fugitive wanted for murder in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent.

Per initial information gathered from the scene, task force members knocked and identified themselves as law enforcement. When the suspect opened the door, he charged out at officers holding a knife. An SPD detective, a SCSO detective and a deputy US Marshal opened fire, striking the suspect.

Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department personnel attempted medical aid but the suspect died at the scene.

SPD’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting. Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General responded to the scene. Per policy, the SPD detective will be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.