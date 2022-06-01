Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical center shooting: Police identify victims, gunman. What we know.

A gunman who fatally shot four people at Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical center targeted a doctor he blamed for the pain he was in after recent back surgery, police said Thursday.

Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin identified the four people killed in Wednesday's mass shooting as Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, Amanda Glenn, 40, and William Love, 73. Franklin said the gunman, identified as Michael Louis , recently had surgery and targeted Phillips, who performed the surgery.

"We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," Franklin said. "He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery."

Franklin said the gunman, who died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, used two recently purchased firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle, in the Wednesday afternoon shooting at the St. Francis Health System campus.

Wednesday's attack comes after high-profile shooting massacres in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed , and Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in May . President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday night on the series of recent mass shootings and ramp up his call for Congress to pass "common sense" gun reform measures.

Here's what we know about the deadly shooting in Tulsa:

Who were the victims?

The victims of the shooting included two physicians, a receptionist and a patient, Franklin said Thursday. Police identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.

The first victim officers found later died at the hospital. Officers soon found two more victim's bodies: one next to the suspect, who had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and another in an open area near a nurse's station, Franklin said.

As police searched the building, they found Phillips dead in an exam room.

Phillips was an orthopedic surgeon with an interest in spinal surgery and joint reconstruction, according to a profile on the clinic’s website. He once served as lead physician for Tulsa’s WNBA team before the franchise moved out of state, according to the Tulsa World.

Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of the Saint Francis Health System, called Phillips "a man who we should all strive to emulate." Robertson said Phillips' clinic often didn't run exactly on time because "he will spend every minute with patients that he need," seeing the work as his calling.

Husen, a sports and internal medicine specialist with the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, graduated from the Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services medical school in 2000 and completed her residency at Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. Robertson also called Husen "an incredible person."

Amanda Glenn, who was a receptionist for the offices at the medical clinic, and William Love, who was there with a patient, were also killed in the shooting. Glenn, a wife and the mother of two teenaged sons, Glenn was a fan of University of Oklahoma football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball, according to her Facebook.

"It is the ultimate loss for St. Francis and Tulsa," Robertson said. "The three best people in the entire world that are the most committed to doing what they do every day and taking care of others and didn't deserve to die like that."

Officials said there were "additional wounded patients" but did not provide more information about their conditions.

Authorities provide timeline leading up to attack

Franklin said during a news conference Thursday that Phillips performed back surgery on the gunman on May 19. After the shooter was released May 24, he called multiple times over several days complaining of pain and seeking additional treatment.

The gunman purchased a a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, from a pawn shop on Sunday. Two days later, the gunman saw Phillips for additional treatment.

Wednesday, the shooter called Phillips saying he was still having back pain. At 2 p.m. the same day, he purchased a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle.

Franklin said police received the first 911 call about the shooting at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was video chatting with a doctor in the building. Police received several more 911 calls about a shooting on the second floor of the Natalie Building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital.

Franklin said the first officer arrived four minutes after the first call was received.Officers announced their presence and heard a final gunshot at 4:58 p.m.

Law enforcement then searched the building, looking for victims and survivors. At 5:24 p.m. the Cherokee County Sheriff's office called his department to report that a woman called their dispatcher saying her husband had killed several people at Phillips' office, Franklin said.

Law enforcement remained at the scene until 3 a.m. Police said 30 .223-caliber casings from the rifle and seven .40-caliber casings from the handgun were found at the scene.

Tulsa shooter targeted doctor he 'blamed' for his post-surgery pain

Police said the gunman targeted Phillips, who had recently performed back surgery on him, but also "began firing at anyone who was in his way" when he entered the hospital. Franklin said a letter found on the suspect made it clear the gunman "blamed" Phillips for his continued back pain although the office was "receptive and responsive" to his complaints.

"There was clear motive. This was what he planned to do," Franklin said. "That letter led us and told us the story."

Where did the attack take place?

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said officers discovered the shooter and several victims on the second floor of the St. Francis Health System's Natalie Building, about eight miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.

The Natalie Building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Dalgleish said an orthopedic clinic also is located on the second floor.

The building is a five story medical office with numerous offices, rooms and hallways that create a "exceedingly complex environment" for offices in a tactical situation, Franklin said.

The entire hospital locked down its campus Wednesday during the shooting.

Police clear home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, after possible bomb threat

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad used dogs to clear a home in Muskogee after police were notified the hospital shooter may have left a bomb inside, the Muskogee Police public information officer said.

"No devices were found," Lynn Hamlin said.

Tulsa police investigators arrived after that search "and took over the scene," she said. Muskogee is about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Family members hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

'It's surreal and aggravating': Community reacts to the shooting

Community members waited to hear from their loved ones at the designated reunification area after the shooting Wednesday night.

Kevin Foristal, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, said his wife was receiving outpatient therapy at the infusion center in the main hospital building at the time of the shooting.

He was "elated" to hear she was safe, but added: "There's people out there where that's not going to happen."

Johnnie Munn arrived at the reunification site Wednesday night to help provide food, water and emotional support. The Tulsa-area native specializes in mass shooting response for the Red Cross as a senior disaster program manager.

He's attended to victims at the site of the deadliest U.S. mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, where 60 people were killed. This time, he responded to a fatal attack in his hometown.

"It's surreal and aggravating," Munn said. "You're like, 'Why?' … It's no surprise that it's happening more often."

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. David Holden said in a statement the organization was heartbroken to learn of the loss of lives at the Tulsa hospital.

“Oklahoma’s hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices are places for healing and should be safe for all,” Holden said. “And while there will be much to discuss regarding this tragedy in the days and weeks to come, we stand with our fellow physicians and health professionals in mourning those who were killed and injured due to this devastating event.”

Mass shootings in the US this year

The United States has seen a number of high-profile shootings in recent weeks, including two massacres in Buffalo, New York , and Uvalde, Texas .

Wednesday's attack was the second mass shooting this week in Oklahoma alone: a woman was killed Sunday and seven others were injured during an annual Memorial Day festival in Taft, a small town near Muskogee, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. The shooting suspect later turned himself in.

Since January, there have been 12 shootings where four or more people have been killed, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database.

Those shootings have left 76 dead, including 31 adults and children in Buffalo and Texas, the database says. The death toll does not include the suspects in the shootings.

Contributing: Christine Fernando and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY; Nolan Clay and Dana Branham, The Oklahoman; The Associated Press

