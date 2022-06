Grab a beer with the Champaign Ski and Adventure Club, 25 O’Clock Brewing, 5 to 8 p.m., free, plus the cost of beer. Champaign Ski and Adventure Club is a non profit dedicated to “making the joys of outdoor adventure available year-round to those of us living in the flatlands of Central Illinois.” This Friday’s happy hour is a chance for you to meet some of the members and learn more about what the group offers. Based on their Facebook page, it’s a lot of fun outdoor stuff like paddling, camping, and hiking, probably all things you should do with a buddy. Think of this as a happy hour to meet potential friends! (JH)

