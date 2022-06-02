Misdirection is great in football, but not in politics

Not a soul enjoys a beautifully operating football offense better than I do. I had the privilege to learn offensive football from one of the best coaches in America, in my opinion. Coach Tommy Lewis came to Ayden and transformed a good football program into a feared one. Behind it all was a commitment and dedication to the sport and his offensive genius.

His specialty was the winged-T. I’m not certain where Coach Lewis picked up that offense, but it was an offense that remains great for high school football even today because it can adapt to fit the skills of existing personnel. Coach Lewis’ offense included the Straight T, the winged T, and the Belly series out of those formations. The offense was built around quickness and deception, but could easily run power plays and employed just enough passing to keep the opponent’s defense honest.

I recall coach telling the backs they had to learn to fake, to become actors on the field. For every play that went in one direction there were counter plays that went the opposite way. Defenses had to stay honest because trying to guess which direction a play was coming and overplaying in that direction could become embarrassing with a counterplay in the opposite direction.

I used that same offense in youth football, and I can’t count the times the fakes pulled the defense out of position and led to big yardage for counter plays. It was fun to watch, especially in youth football, when I could see how the young men simply grew in confidence from the first day of practice.

There is a place for deception in football, even in basketball to some degree with no-look passes and pick-setting. But, trust me, there is never room for deception in politics.

Yet, in today’s political arena, we are seeing just that. In politics, deception is really nothing more than an untruth or misinformation. Many elected officials today tell one of those untruths every time they open their mouths, and it is the American people who suffer because of it. Those untruths are meant to deceive. It is deception at its finest, but it belongs on the football field.

As Americans, we should never have to wonder if our governmental agencies or politicians are being straight with us. In fact, lying should be grounds for removal from public office and firing as a government employee. There should be no protections for it.

Yet in today’s world, we take it for granted that politicians and government officials can and will lie to us. We shrug our shoulders and accept it, many times without question.

The present case in point is the trial of former Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann. Many things have come out Sussmann’s trial for the charge of lying to the FBI. Robby Mook, Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, testified that Ms. Clinton gave the go-ahead to take to the media false information about a Trump-Russia connection. It was surprising that Mook admitted it in open court.

As most know today, the Trump-Russia narrative that was blasted on the mainstream media daily and investigated for years was categorically untrue. It cost taxpayers tons of money, wasted just as much time, and probably cost former President Donald Trump a second term. It was a fraud against the American people and today, six years later, it remains unpunished. In Mrs. Clinton’s own words, “What difference at this point does it make?”

To me, it makes a great deal of difference. American people have to give an oath when they sign government documents that they are truthful and accurate. If not, there is a punishment attached to it. Yet, politicians and bureaucrats don’t have to live up to the same standards they hold the citizenry to? It’s wrong.

News organizations that fail to vet the information coming from the government are also complicit in deceptive untruths and misinformation. It is the duty of the press to do investigative reporting, to question the government and not to accept its news releases and answers without verification. To do less is wrong and isn’t what the Founding Fathers envisioned when they made way for a free press in the very first amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

When I thought about writing about deception, I intended to include some of the deceptive comments by some of our presidents, especially the last three that have served us. Instead, I will simply close out this writing by saying that those who represent us should be honest with us, and if they cannot be, then do us all a favor and stay home. Let’s keep the deception on the football field not among the dirty tricks of political parties.