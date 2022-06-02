Osseo School Board approves new teacher contract

At the May 24 Osseo School Board meeting, the Board unanimously approved the terms and conditions of a new contract with district teachers, effective from July 1 2021 through June 30, 2023.

According to a memo, in the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the 1,632 licensed teachers in the district will receive a two percent increase to their base salary in year one and a three percent increase in year two. The hourly rate in Schedule D will also increase to $33 per hour.

Teachers who work part-time between a 0.8 and 0.99 full-time equivalent (FTE) will receive pro-rated health insurance benefits based on their FTE assignment. Also, the one-year waiting period before a matching district contribution amount begins was removed in the CBA, allowing all teachers to begin receiving the matching district contribution upon hire.

A new Teacher Collaboration Time Memos of Understanding (MOU) was added providing eight hours of collaboration time during workshop week, and two asynchronous learning/instructional planning days during the school year for teacher collaboration time. In addition, three additional hours of teacher collaboration time are to be provided, one hour on each of the existing staff development days during the school year.

An MOU was created providing a stipend for teachers to obtain a Career and Technical Education (CTE) endorsement. Finally, an MOU for Personal Leave Conversion to a Health Reimbursement Account was added providing teachers an opportunity to convert some of their personal leave carryover days from the years of the pandemic into a post-employment healthcare account to help improve teacher presenteeism in the classrooms.

According to the memo, the salary investment outlined above is consistent with the financial parameters established by the School Board for the 2021-2023 contract negotiation. The two-year agreement results in a 9.678% total package increase with a total financial investment of $16,930,764.

But even with the new contract, board member Jackie Mosqueda-Jones hopes all teachers know they are even more valuable than a bottom line.“You are all worth way more than what this contract says. I just need you all to know that,” Mosqueda-Jones said at the meeting.